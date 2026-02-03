Social media users react to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer

Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back in action as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in the official trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'.

Late last year, 20th Century Studios released a first-look teaser trailer nearly 20 years after the movie's debut.

Judging by the new trailer, fans can expect more iconic fashion moments, more comedy and more drama from the sequel.

It starts with Andy returning to Runway Magazine after her dramatic exit in the first movie.

She quit her job as one of Miranda's assistants by throwing her ringing work phone into the Fontaine des Mers during Paris Fashion Week.

Shakespeare himself couldn't write a more poetic scene.

Andy is back in Miranda's New York City office, but this time around, she is confident and stylish. Miranda, who may or may not be based on former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, just has one question.

"Sorry, who is this?"

Yes, THE Miranda Priestly seemingly does not even remember the former junior personal assistant who left her hanging during one of the fashion industry's busiest periods, and the internet is shook.

"That’s cold even for Miranda. Either selective amnesia… or the ultimate power move," one person wrote on X. Another user added, "It's Miranda. If she shows she remembers her, it means she cared."

YouTubers have a theory about the editor's "amnesia".

"When 'The Devil Wears Prada' was published, Anna Wintour claimed to have virtually no memory of Lauren Weisberger, who based the novel on her brief time working as Anna’s assistant. That’s likely what the film is referencing when Miranda doesn’t remember Andrea—she’s just one name in a long line of revolving assistants."

Allegedly.

Miranda's amnesia aside, fans can't wait for the sequel to be released. "The trailer feels like the industry grew up, but the knives stayed sharp. Exactly what a sequel should do!" one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "And this is how you do a trailer, ladies and gents. Give us absolutely nothing and leave us wanting everything! Can’t wait."

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also return as Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling in the sequel.

"The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora," 20th Century Studios said.

"Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as 'Lily' and 'Irv' from the first film."

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' debuts in cinemas on May 1.

Watch the official trailer below.