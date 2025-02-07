Demi Moore on Bruce Willis: I show up for the people I love
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The 'Ghost' actress says there is life after divorce. She opens up about her relationship with her ex-husband amid his dementia battle
Demi Moore has nothing but love for Bruce Willis.
The actors separated nearly three decades ago after 10 years of marriage but remain good friends and co-parents. Their bond strengthened in 2023 when Willis was diagnosed with untreatable frontotemporal dementia.
Moore, who has three children with Willis – Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah – also gets along with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. She has two children with the actor, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.
The blended family has celebrated special occasions together including baby showers and birthdays.
Speaking to Variety, Moore says they will always be family despite their split, but in a "different form".
"For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”
The 62-year-old adds that she visits Willis, his wife and all their children weekly.
"I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”
Moore also talked about her award-winning body horror film, 'The Substance'. She plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who takes a black-market drug to make herself younger and more beautiful.
Moore won her first major award for the film at the 2025 Golden Globes in January. She took home the 'Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy' award.
The 'The Juror' star is also up for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' at the 97th Academy Awards. Several publications have predicted she will take home the Oscar.
The nominees in the category are Cynthia Erivo ('Wicked'), Karla Sofía Gascón ('Emilia Pérez'), Mikey Madison ('Anora') and Fernanda Torres ('I'm Still Here').
"We’ve all heard the narrative – women of a certain age in Hollywood are discarded, overlooked. But look at what’s happening now. There’s interest in our stories. There’s room for us. And that’s exciting," she told Variety.
Win or lose, Moore is grateful for where her career has taken her.
"This whole journey has just been a shock and awe. I had no expectations, so everything has been a surprise, and honestly, that’s a really beautiful place to be sitting in."
