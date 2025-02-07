Demi Moore on Bruce Willis: I show up for the people I love

Demi Moore has nothing but love for Bruce Willis.

The actors separated nearly three decades ago after 10 years of marriage but remain good friends and co-parents. Their bond strengthened in 2023 when Willis was diagnosed with untreatable frontotemporal dementia.

Moore, who has three children with Willis – Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah – also gets along with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. She has two children with the actor, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

The blended family has celebrated special occasions together including baby showers and birthdays.

Speaking to Variety, Moore says they will always be family despite their split, but in a "different form".

"For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

The 62-year-old adds that she visits Willis, his wife and all their children weekly.

"I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”