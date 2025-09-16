Demi Lovato sets release date for new album
Updated | By Music Reporter
'This music is a reflection of where I am now."
'This music is a reflection of where I am now."
Demi Lovato has announced that her new album, 'It's Not That Deep', will be released on October 24.
Lovato shared new details about her latest music project on Monday.
"This music is a reflection of where I am now. So proud of all the work I’ve done, and now, it’s time to celebrate and have some fun!" she wrote on Instagram.
The 'Cool for the Summer' singer also unveiled the album's cover art. It shows her holding a pink dress against her nude body while posing in a studio with people working in the background.
"The cover art of my dreams. We created the most beautifully chaotic scene surrounding me, and you know I had to lock the f**k in."
Lovato also thanked her fans for their continued support.
"And thank you to my lovatics — I love you and I’ll never let you go. Pre-order the album now and let’s dance!! It’s not that deep era starts now," she said.
Lovato's new album is produced by Zhone - the man behind hits for stars such as Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue.
"I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone, and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it," she said in a statement.
The 33-year-old also shared details about her direction with this album compared to her previous projects.
"With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life.
"I’m happy, I’m in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realised it’s not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album."
She says the album is "meant for late nights and dancefloors".
"I can’t wait for you all to dance with me." The album's lead single, 'Fast', is #2 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Powered by Pick n Pay).
'Here All Night', the album's second single, was released on September 12 alongside and energetic music video.
"So grateful to work with the incredible @hannahluxdavis to make video magic together again. The energy on set this day was so incredibly supportive and positive. I danced my heart out (with bruises to show for) for the first time in so long and wrapped with the most special birthday celebration," Lovato said.
"I can’t emphasise enough how freeing this experience was. I highly encourage a solo dance party in your apartment to here all night."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
https://www.ecr.co.za/press/it-official-east-coast-radio-can-be-accessed-anywhere-sa/, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Supplied (Photographer: Paris Mumpower)
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Dr Musa on the price of eggs: “Release yourselves from breakfast”
According to Dr Musa Mthombeni, we all need to release eggs from our bre...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Little boy’s wholesome reaction to birthday Coco Pops
A video of a little boy’s reaction to receiving a box of Coco Pops cerea...Carol Ofori an hour ago