Demi Lovato sets release date for new album

Demi Lovato has announced that her new album, 'It's Not That Deep', will be released on October 24.

Lovato shared new details about her latest music project on Monday.

"This music is a reflection of where I am now. So proud of all the work I’ve done, and now, it’s time to celebrate and have some fun!" she wrote on Instagram.

The 'Cool for the Summer' singer also unveiled the album's cover art. It shows her holding a pink dress against her nude body while posing in a studio with people working in the background.

"The cover art of my dreams. We created the most beautifully chaotic scene surrounding me, and you know I had to lock the f**k in."

Lovato also thanked her fans for their continued support.

"And thank you to my lovatics — I love you and I’ll never let you go. Pre-order the album now and let’s dance!! It’s not that deep era starts now," she said.