Demi Lovato's releases 'Here All Night' single, music video

Demi Lovato is ready to hit the dance floor.

The singer released her new dance-pop single, 'Here All Night,' nearly two weeks after sharing the first teaser.

"Begging for the bass 'til it's hitting mе right/ Sweatin' on the dance floor under the lights/ To get over you/ I'll be here all night," she sings.

The song has been described as a heartbreak anthem, but it is not about one of her previous romances.

"Here All Night’ is a breakup song I wrote by channelling a character, and it was so freeing to step into someone else’s story," Lovato said in a statement.

The 33-year-old, who is married to musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, revealed in an interview with 'Chicks in the Office' that she took a different approach to songwriting for her new album.

Previously, she wanted all her songs to be authentic and based on personal experiences. However, she is now okay writing about fiction.

"This time around, I was in the studio running out of concepts to write about because there are only so many love songs... I was, like, what if I just make stuff up and have fun," she told the podcast.

The 'Here All Night' music video premiered on YouTube on Friday, September 12. Hannah Lux Davis, who has worked with Ariana Grande, Tate McRae and Doja Cat, directed the video.

"From the moment we finished the song, I knew it needed to be a dance video. It’s about dancing through heartbreak. It’s raw and empowering, with a playful, voyeuristic point of view," Lovato said in a statement.

YouTubers praised the sexy confidence she displays in the visuals.

"It's amazing to see Demi in her most confident phase, married and doing whatever music she wants to," one person said.

Another commenter said, "This video feels like the perfect start for a whole new era. You look powerful, raw, and unstoppable!"

'Here All Night' is the second single from Lovato's upcoming ninth studio album, which has no name or release date yet.

The album's lead single, 'Fast', is #2 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles.