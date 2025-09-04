'The Dead Dance': Lady Gaga releases new song, music video

Part II of 'Wednesday' season two was released this week, and fans finally get to see Lady Gaga in action as Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood.

To coincide with the appearance on the popular Netflix show, the singer has released a new song, 'The Dead Dance'.

The track's spine-chilling music video also debuted this week. Tim Burton directed the black and white video.

"Yeah, I'll keep on dancin' until I'm dead (Dead)/ I'll dance until I'm dead (Dead, dead, dead, dead)/ 'Cause when you killed me inside, that's when I came alive/ Yeah, the music's gonna bring mе back from death," Lady Gaga sings.

Lady Gaga previewed the song for the first time at a special event for the show. Jenna Ortega, who plays 'Wednesday'. also attended.

Gaga told the crowd she had a "wonderful time" working with Ortega and Burton.

“I’m thrilled to release this song alongside 'Wednesday'. I’m a huge fan of the show," Tudum quoted her as saying at Netflix and Spotify's 'Graveyard Gala'.

Gaga's fans are already raving about her new song and spooky music video.

"This has #1 song written all over it. Bravo!" one YouTube user commented.

Another fan wrote, "Lady Gaga + Tim Burton = ICONIC." A third said, "Gaga's music this year has been INSANE."