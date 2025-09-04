'The Dead Dance': Lady Gaga releases new song, music video
Updated | By Music Reporter
Lady Gaga's latest single "has #1 song written all over it".
Lady Gaga's latest single "has #1 song written all over it".
Part II of 'Wednesday' season two was released this week, and fans finally get to see Lady Gaga in action as Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood.
To coincide with the appearance on the popular Netflix show, the singer has released a new song, 'The Dead Dance'.
The track's spine-chilling music video also debuted this week. Tim Burton directed the black and white video.
"Yeah, I'll keep on dancin' until I'm dead (Dead)/ I'll dance until I'm dead (Dead, dead, dead, dead)/ 'Cause when you killed me inside, that's when I came alive/ Yeah, the music's gonna bring mе back from death," Lady Gaga sings.
Lady Gaga previewed the song for the first time at a special event for the show. Jenna Ortega, who plays 'Wednesday'. also attended.
Gaga told the crowd she had a "wonderful time" working with Ortega and Burton.
“I’m thrilled to release this song alongside 'Wednesday'. I’m a huge fan of the show," Tudum quoted her as saying at Netflix and Spotify's 'Graveyard Gala'.
Gaga's fans are already raving about her new song and spooky music video.
"This has #1 song written all over it. Bravo!" one YouTube user commented.
Another fan wrote, "Lady Gaga + Tim Burton = ICONIC." A third said, "Gaga's music this year has been INSANE."
'Wednesday' has already been renewed for season three.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Burton reveals why he decided to work on the show.
"I’ve never done television, so it was the idea of exploring something on a longer time frame, and she’s an interesting character. As much as a middle-aged man could feel like a teenage Wednesday Addams, I feel those things. And she’s a character that’s all about being subtle because she doesn’t really have a huge range of emotions," the filmmaker said.
Burton has worked on films such as 'Alice in Wonderland', ' Edward Scissorhands' and 'Beetlejuice'.
Ortega adds that she enjoys working with the iconic director.
" He’s so polite. He knows everybody’s names. He trusts the team. When I initially started working with him, I would ask him for notes and critiques. He wouldn’t give any. It’s not because he wasn’t trying to be helpful, but he was allowing me the space to find what was going to work for me.
"It created a greater confidence in myself. I think he really brings out the best in people and allows them to think out of the box, so you want to get weirder and weirder with it. It’s such a joy when someone brings that out of you."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image: YouTube/ Lady Gaga
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago