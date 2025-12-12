DC and Warner Bros. release first 'Supergirl' trailer
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Truth. Justice. Whatever. Australian actress Milly Alcock is the star of the new 'Supergirl' film.
Truth. Justice. Whatever. Australian actress Milly Alcock is the star of the new 'Supergirl' film.
DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first official trailer for the upcoming 'Supergirl' movie.
The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, stars 'Sirens' actress Milly Alcock. The trailer dropped shortly after the official movie poster was unveiled.
The poster features the slogan: Truth. Justice. Whatever. It perfectly sums up what DC fans can expect from the movie.
"It’s finally here!" Alcock wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, thank you [to] all the people who [were] involved in the making of this movie. It took a village!'
The movie, which will debut in cinemas on 26 June 2026, is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's 2021 limited comic book series, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'.
"When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice," a synopsis of the film reads.
Alcock appeared briefly in the 2025 'Superman' movie released in July. Her cameo in the film was uncredited, but she made her presence known.
Supergirl is Superman's cousin. His Earth name is Clark Kent, while his Kryptonian name is Kal-El. Their fathers were brothers.
The movie's trailer lays bare the differences between the cousins. Supergirl notes in the trailer, "He sees the good in everyone. I see the truth."
Alcock says Supergirl and Superman's "completely different upbringing" helped shape their characters.
"She was brought up on a planet that was dying. Everyone that she's ever known and loved is dead," the actress said in a blog shared on the DC website.
This, Alcock says, makes her "very cynical" and "tough".
"She's got a very big wall up and she's very skeptical of people. Clark is the opposite of that. He's very overly trusting. He expects the good in people. He's had a very sheltered life and he's also pretending. Kara never pretends. If she's not feeling well, you will know. She doesn't have a facade, which is really refreshing to play.”
The 25-year-old says Supergirl is a "flawed hero" and that is what the world really needs.
"What Supergirl represents for young women, especially, is that you can be flawed and you don't have to be perfect in order to come to some internal self-resolution. We're kind of thrusted upon this narrative, especially women, that you have to be perfect in every aspect of your life. Kara is someone who so beautifully leans into her flaws. I think that's really special.”
Watch the trailer for the new 'Supergirl' movie below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: YouTube/DC and Warner Bros.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Weekend beach conditions and Christmas gift tips for anglers
Christmas shopping for an angler? This Coast Watch tip could save you.East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago
-
South Africa’s average salary reaches a new high in 2025
South Africa’s average salary has reached a new high, reflecting key shi...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago