DC and Warner Bros. release first 'Supergirl' trailer

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first official trailer for the upcoming 'Supergirl' movie.

The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, stars 'Sirens' actress Milly Alcock. The trailer dropped shortly after the official movie poster was unveiled.

The poster features the slogan: Truth. Justice. Whatever. It perfectly sums up what DC fans can expect from the movie.

"It’s finally here!" Alcock wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, thank you [to] all the people who [were] involved in the making of this movie. It took a village!'

The movie, which will debut in cinemas on 26 June 2026, is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's 2021 limited comic book series, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'.

"When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice," a synopsis of the film reads.

Alcock appeared briefly in the 2025 'Superman' movie released in July. Her cameo in the film was uncredited, but she made her presence known.

Supergirl is Superman's cousin. His Earth name is Clark Kent, while his Kryptonian name is Kal-El. Their fathers were brothers.

The movie's trailer lays bare the differences between the cousins. Supergirl notes in the trailer, "He sees the good in everyone. I see the truth."