Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' star shares cancer diagnosis

'Days of Our Lives' actress Suzanne Rogers has revealed that she has stage 2 colorectal cancer.

The 82-year-old was diagnosed earlier this year. Speaking to TV Insider, Rogers says she decided to visit her doctor after feeling like something was off.

She underwent a colonoscopy, and her doctor requested further tests, including an MRI, a PET scan and a biopsy.

"The minute he said that, I knew that it was something more," she told the publication. When all her tests and procedures were done, she was told the devastating news.

"He said, ‘You have cancer and you have to start treatment.' It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.’”

Rogers plays Maggie Horton Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives'. She made her debut on the soapie in 1973 and continues to feature over 50 years later.

The actress says she began treatment just a few days after completing her scenes in June. The show went on a break for six weeks, and she was able to keep her treatment "under wraps".

"It was radiation every day and chemo every day for six weeks and it was tough,” she says. “It was tough knowing you had to do it five days a week and then you had off Saturday and Sunday."

According to Mayo Clinic, colon cancer, which is sometimes called colorectal cancer (colon cancer and rectal cancer), is a "growth of cells that begins in a part of the large intestine".

People in the early stages often don't exhibit any symptoms, which is why doctors recommend routine colonoscopies, especially for older individuals.

Rogers, who got regular screenings, is now focused on her healing journey.