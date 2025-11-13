'Dawson’s Creek’ star auctions memorabilia for cancer treatment

Actor James Van Der Beek is selling memorabilia from his hit ‘90s teen drama, ‘Dawson’s Creek’, to help pay for his cancer treatment.

The 48-year-old has partnered with Propstore to auction several pieces, including wardrobe items and props from the set. It includes items from his 1999 movie ‘Varsity Blues’.

According to People, the memorabilia will go on sale in early December. Up for grabs is a necklace Van Der Beek’s character, Dawson Leery, gave his girlfriend, Joey Potter, played by Katie Holmes.

It is expected to fetch as much as $52 800. He told People that he has “some nostalgia tugging” at him, but he is ready to let the items go.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”

The actor’s former ‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast members, including Holmes, Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley) and Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), reunited in September to honour him.

They participated in a live reading of the show’s pilot to raise funds for F Cancer. His wife, Kimberly Brook, and father have played a significant role in his recovery.

Van Der Beek shared his cancer diagnosis in November 2024, after a tabloid learned about his private battle with the disease.

He decided to share his own story by publicly detailing his battle.

"'It is cancer…' Each year, approximately two-billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them," he wrote on Instagram.

The actor revealed that he planned to share his journey at some point to “raise awareness”.

“That plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news," he said.

The father of six decided to speak up before the news hit the press, as some of his friends and family were not aware of his illness.

The City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix's website says colorectal cancer (bowel cancer) "develops from the inner lining of the bowel and is usually preceded by growths called polyps, which may become invasive cancer if undetected. Depending on where the cancer begins, bowel cancer may be called colon or rectal cancer".

According to the centre, people can help prevent colorectal cancer by ensuring

"The risk of bowel cancer can be reduced by a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, limiting consumption of red meat, avoiding processed meats, not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, being physically active, and maintaining a healthy body weight.