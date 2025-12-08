David Beckham celebrate's Inter Miami's MLS Cup win

Sir David Beckham is winning on and off the football pitch.

One month after King Charles officially knighted the retired English footballer, his club, Inter Miami, was crowned 2025's MLS Cup Champions.

Argentinian Lionel Messi led the team to victory with an opening goal, which helped secure their 3-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Victoria Beckham joined her husband at Chase Stadium in Florida for the club's final. Their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were also in attendance.

David won the MLS Cup when he played for LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.

"Ever since I won this trophy as a player, I’ve always wanted to win it as an owner," he wrote on Instagram. The 50-year-old co-owns Inter Miami with billionaire brothers, Jorge and Jose Mas.

"I am so proud of everybody at this incredible club… the players, the staff, the fans… thank you for your unwavering commitment and support as we realise this dream together," David continued.