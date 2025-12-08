David Beckham celebrate's Inter Miami's MLS Cup win
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win the MLS Cup Championship, and club owner David Beckham couldn't be prouder.
Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win the MLS Cup Championship, and club owner David Beckham couldn't be prouder.
Sir David Beckham is winning on and off the football pitch.
One month after King Charles officially knighted the retired English footballer, his club, Inter Miami, was crowned 2025's MLS Cup Champions.
Argentinian Lionel Messi led the team to victory with an opening goal, which helped secure their 3-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Victoria Beckham joined her husband at Chase Stadium in Florida for the club's final. Their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were also in attendance.
David won the MLS Cup when he played for LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.
"Ever since I won this trophy as a player, I’ve always wanted to win it as an owner," he wrote on Instagram. The 50-year-old co-owns Inter Miami with billionaire brothers, Jorge and Jose Mas.
"I am so proud of everybody at this incredible club… the players, the staff, the fans… thank you for your unwavering commitment and support as we realise this dream together," David continued.
Victoria sang his husband's praises on Instagram. The Spice Girls singer "couldn't be prouder" of David.
"You had a HUGE dream and through hard work, perseverance, and not listening to 'no' you made it come true," she said.
"Tonight, you are an MLS cup winner as an owner! You inspire me every day. I love you so much! Congratulations."
David says he couldn't have done it all without his wife by his side.
Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023, also celebrated the club's win with his family. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children, Thiago Mateo, and Ciro were spotted on the pitch after the game.
"Ever since I arrived in Miami I dreamed about this day. Gradually, we were growing, improving and building something special until we reached this championship," he wrote on Instagram in Spanish.
"Thanks to my family and all the fans for the support, to the whole team, the staff and the management of @intermiamicf for the ambition and the work they put in."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@victoriabeckham
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Popular car brand scores zero stars in crash test
One of SA's leading car brands scored a shocking zero-star rating in a r...Danny Guselli 2 days, 15 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of December with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 19 hours ago