David Beckham celebrates knighthood: 'I am truly humbled '

Former Manchester United star David Beckham says all he has ever wanted to do is to make his family proud after receiving his knighthood.

Arise, Sir David Beckham. The English football icon is feeling grateful after King Charles presented him with a knighthood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, November 4. He attended the ceremony with his wife, Victoria Beckham, and his parents, Sandra and David 'Ted' Beckham. It was announced in June that David was among those included in the King's Birthday Honours list. He was made a Knight Bachelor for his achievements in sport and contributions to charity.

"I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King. I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour," the Inter Miami boss said.

David says he loves the Royal Family and "what it means to people, not just in Great Britain but around the world". The 50-year-old footballer has been spotted at several royal events in the past. He was a guest at Prince William and Catherine 'Kate' Middleton's 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey. David and Victoria were also invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding. "I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me," David said about his knighthood. "From Ridgeway Rovers to Manchester United to Preston North End to Real Madrid to LA Galaxy to AC Milan to Paris Saint Germain & of course England, all the clubs I've played for, with the best managers and teammates and loyal fans who have helped me get where I am today. "I'm so thankful to them all. Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career." Playing for England is one of his proudest moments, but his charity work with UNICEF, the Royal Foundation and the King's Foundation is the highlight of his career. David also thanks his parents, Victoria, and his children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, for their love and support. "All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud. My parents and grandparents who were always there for me and instilled the right values of hard work and respect," he said. "My beautiful wife, who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times….without her I wouldn't have had the life I have had.

Now that her husband is a knight, Victoria will also get a special title. She will be known as Lady Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girls and fashion entrepreneur says she has never felt prouder of her husband. "David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country. Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish," she said. "You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father." Victoria's fashion brand designed David's three-piece morning suit for the ceremony. He wore the first-ever tailored menswear piece from the Victoria Beckham atelier. David jokes that his children should now call him 'Sir Dad'. His son Romeo, who travelled to Windsor Castle with Cruz and Harper, is also proud of his famous dad. "No one deserves this more than you, love you so much. Congrats. Sir Dad," he wrote on Instagram. The couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, was noticeably absent from David's special day. The Cloud23 entrepreneur and his wife, Nicole Peltz, are reportedly estranged from the family. Victoria and David has not publicly addressed the fall out.