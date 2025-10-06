D4vd's 'Romantic Homicide' back on the charts amid police probe
Updated | By Music Reporter
The singer has not been named as a suspect in the death of a teenage girl, but all eyes are on him after her body was found in his car.
American singer D4vd is back on the charts after the body of a teenage girl was found in a car allegedly registered in his name.
His 2022 song, 'Romantic Homicide,' has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at #38.
The 20-year-old has come under scrutiny after Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in the boot of an abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles in September.
The teen had been reported missing on several occasions in the past before police were called to a tow lot to investigate a foul smell from the vehicle. They found Hernandez's dismembered remains.
Her body was "severely decomposed". D4vd, who was on tour when the discovery was made, has not been named as a suspect.
"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered," police officials told People.
Last month, police executed a search warrant at the Hollywood Hills home where the 'Here With Me' singer had been staying.
D4vd, who is said to be cooperating with police, has reportedly hired a criminal defence attorney.
Police are still investigating the cause of the teen's death and have not made any arrests.
d4vd’s "Romantic Homicide" re-enters this week's Hot 100 at #38.— chart data (@chartdata) October 1, 2025
It was up 87% in unit sales this week. pic.twitter.com/1UFh5OFKwL
Social media users searching for clues have revisited some of D4vd's songs and music videos, which have increased streams.
"In the back of my mind, you died/ And I didn't even cry/ No, not a single tear/ And I'm sick of waiting patiently/ For someone that won't even arrive," he sings in 'Romantic Homicide'.
He sings in another verse, per Genius: "In the back of my mind, I killed you/ And I didn't even regret it/ I can't believe I said it/ But it's true/ I hate you."
Internet investigators also noted that D4vd and Hernandez allegedly had matching 'Shhh...' tattoos on their fingers.
D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not commented on whether he knows Hernandez personally or about the case.
His manager, Josh Marshall, denied claims that the teen's family sent him an email informing him that she was missing and that they were aware that she was allegedly living with D4vd.
Some also accused Marshall of being involved in her disappearance, claiming he lived with D4vd. He vehemently denied the accusations.
LA Mag reported that he commented on a TikTok video, "This video is false, and the person is misinformed. "
"This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW. This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children. I received no emails and I’m no one’s room mate, I live full time at home with my wife and kids. My daughter is 14 and this news is affecting so many lives."
He added: "This news is tragic for so many and for her family....I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon."
Image credit: Instagram/@d4vdddd
