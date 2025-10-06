D4vd's 'Romantic Homicide' back on the charts amid police probe

American singer D4vd is back on the charts after the body of a teenage girl was found in a car allegedly registered in his name.

His 2022 song, 'Romantic Homicide,' has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at #38.

The 20-year-old has come under scrutiny after Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in the boot of an abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles in September.

The teen had been reported missing on several occasions in the past before police were called to a tow lot to investigate a foul smell from the vehicle. They found Hernandez's dismembered remains.

Her body was "severely decomposed". D4vd, who was on tour when the discovery was made, has not been named as a suspect.

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered," police officials told People.

Last month, police executed a search warrant at the Hollywood Hills home where the 'Here With Me' singer had been staying.

D4vd, who is said to be cooperating with police, has reportedly hired a criminal defence attorney.

Police are still investigating the cause of the teen's death and have not made any arrests.