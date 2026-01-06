Critics Choice Awards 2026: Best dressed stars

The 2026 awards season has kicked off in style.

The who's who of the TV and movie industry flocked to Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar for the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Timothée Chalamet was one of the night's biggest winners. He won 'Best Actor' for his role in 'Marty Supreme'.

Chalamet beat Leonardo DiCaprio ('One Battle After Another'), Joel Edgerton ('Train Dreams'), Ethan Hawke ('Blue Moon'), Wagner Moura ('The Secret Agent') and Michael B. Jordan ('Sinners').

He gave his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who was sitting in the audience, a special shout-out during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

'Best Actress' went to 'Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley. Ariana Grande went home empty-handed, but she was a winner on the red carpet. She wore a blush-pink custom Alberta Ferretti dress.

Teyana Taylor also looked stylish in Saint Laurent FW25 Menswear. She reportedly styled herself for the awards show.

Jacob Elordi was also a winner at the ceremony. He won 'Best Supporting Actor' for his portrayal of the Creature in 'Frankenstein'.

'Best Supporting Actress' was awarded to Amy Madigan for 'Weapons'. 'Sinners' won in four categories, including 'Best Original Screenplay' and 'Best Young Actor' for Miles Caton.

Netflix's smash hit 'Kpop Demon Hunters' won 'Best Animated Feature' and 'Best Song' for 'Golden'. 'Best Picture' went to 'One Battle After Another'.

Here's a look at what some of the stars wore on the red carpet.