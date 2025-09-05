'Creative genius' - Celebrities react to Giorgio Armani's passing

'We will miss you dearly, Mr. Armani.' Demi Moore joined scores of celebrities in paying tribute to the fashion icon.

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has been described as a "true legend" and "friend". Several celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham and Demi Moore, took to social media to honour the 91-year-old following news of his death. Armani "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones" on Thursday, September 4. No cause of death has been announced yet. "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," a statement from the company read. It was revealed that the designer worked until the very end. "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

Armani has dressed scores of singers, actors and entertainers over the years. No Hollywood red carpet was complete without one of his stylish designs, particularly in the '80s, '90s and early 2000s "Before Armani, you rarely heard a European designer’s name on the red carpet," The Hollywood Reporter wrote. He also designed wedding dresses for several high-profile clients, including Princess Charlene.

Armani developed a close bond with some of his famous clients, becoming friends with many of them. They paid tribute to his extraordinary talent. Here's what some of them had to say.

Naomi Campbell

"His passion was unwavering, his precision unmatched from the way he cut cloth to the way he assembled colours, from how he envisioned us models head to toe, down to the last strand of hair. "

Mariah Carey

"Rest in peace, Mr. Armani."

This weeks #ThrowbackThursday is from 96 when @MariahCarey attended Giorgio Armani's Madison Ave store opening in NY, M looks amazing! 😘 pic.twitter.com/Mkcp7Ls8Yt — Mariah MC Carey (Fan Page) (@Mariah_MC_Carey) August 10, 2017

Julia Roberts

"A true friend. A Legend."

Donatella Versace

"The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever."

Victoria Beckham

"The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani - a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend."

David Beckham

"A very sad day as we say goodbye to a very special man... Kind, generous, humble & a true gentleman. Giorgio Armani, one of a kind.

Leonardo DiCaprio

"Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design. I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius. He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come."

Leonardo DiCaprio in Giorgio Armani, 2016 pic.twitter.com/X9i9hnh68B — Esquire UK (@EsquireUK) April 21, 2021

Reese Witherspoon

What a dream it was to work with Giorgio Armani! A legendary designer who offered the world so much style, elegance & grace. I will be forever grateful that I got to wear so many of his beautiful gowns. My heart goes out to his family and all the wonderful people at his atelier during this time.

Demi Moore

"So deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a true legend, Giorgio Armani. I am beyond thankful for the time we spent working so closely together this past year on one-of-a-kind, Privé designs for Cannes, Golden Globes and Oscars. He helped bring Elisabeth’s sparkle to life, and I am eternally grateful. We will miss you dearly Mr. Armani."

Elizabeth Hurley

"Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of the legendary Giorgio Armani. What a kind, charming visionary… A true loss."