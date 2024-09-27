US company denies selling Diddy 1,000 bottles of baby oil
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Diddy's lawyer suggested that the bulk supply of baby oil police seized from his mansion was possibly bought from Costco, but the retail giant is refuting the claims.
Retail giant Costco has rubbished any suggestion that Diddy bought 1,000 bottles of baby oil from one of its stores.
The baby oil was confiscated after federal agents raided the rapper's Miami and Los Angeles mansions in March as part of an investigation into alleged sex crimes.
Police reportedly seized narcotics, 1,000 bottles of baby oil, and lubricant during the raid.
The 'I Need A Girl' hitmaker was arrested earlier this month. He is facing sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.
During an interview with TMZ for an upcoming documentary, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, questioned whether he really had that many bottles of baby oil.
"I can't imagine it's thousands. I am not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything," he said.
Diddy has been accused of hosting sex parties, also known as "freak offs", where the alleged sex crimes took place.
"Back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes," Marc said.
The baby oil and lubricants are believed to have been used as supplies for "freak off" parties and orgies.
"I guess. I don’t know what you need a thousand … one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need a thousand for. I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk. You know, I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in a parking lot at a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?” Marc told TMZ.
People are buzzing about the massive quantity of baby oil found when the feds raided #Diddy's homes -- and his lawyer #MarcAgnifilo is offering up an explanation. Full story here: https://t.co/A4MBWj3ohO pic.twitter.com/kUAEA9glwX— TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2024
Costco has since spoken out against the suggestion. A spokesperson told TMZ that none of their stores in America stock baby oil.
In a separate interview with The New York Post, Diddy's lawyer says the sexual acts that took place were consensual.
"These are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”
Several women accused Diddy of sexual assault shortly after his ex, Cassie Ventura, sued him for rape in November last year. He settled the lawsuit one day later.
Diddy is currently in jail while awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Costco tells TMZ they don’t even sell baby oil after Diddy’s lawyer suggested he had 1,000 bottles because he buys them in bulk from Costco.— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2024
“None of the company’s US locations carry baby oil” pic.twitter.com/sd2ph0Jhxl
