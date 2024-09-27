US company denies selling Diddy 1,000 bottles of baby oil

Retail giant Costco has rubbished any suggestion that Diddy bought 1,000 bottles of baby oil from one of its stores.

The baby oil was confiscated after federal agents raided the rapper's Miami and Los Angeles mansions in March as part of an investigation into alleged sex crimes.

Police reportedly seized narcotics, 1,000 bottles of baby oil, and lubricant during the raid.



The 'I Need A Girl' hitmaker was arrested earlier this month. He is facing sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

During an interview with TMZ for an upcoming documentary, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, questioned whether he really had that many bottles of baby oil.

"I can't imagine it's thousands. I am not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything," he said.

Diddy has been accused of hosting sex parties, also known as "freak offs", where the alleged sex crimes took place.

"Back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes," Marc said.



The baby oil and lubricants are believed to have been used as supplies for "freak off" parties and orgies.

"I guess. I don’t know what you need a thousand … one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need a thousand for. I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk. You know, I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in a parking lot at a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?” Marc told TMZ.

