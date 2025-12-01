Connie Ferguson "will never stop paying tribute" to Shona

Connie Ferguson paid tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson, on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary.

Shona passed away in 2021 from COVID-19-related complications. The power couple were married on 30 November 2001, after just a few months of dating.

Connie, who has not remarried, remembers their anniversary every year following his death.

"Sweet sweet memories," she captioned a picture from their white wedding. Her mother, Margaret Masilo, who died 12 years ago, is also featured in the image.

"Remembering my ANGELS on what would have been our 24th wedding anniversary. I will never stop paying tribute to our love, SHO, because it was one for the books! "

Shona and Connie were not only lovers but business partners and parents. They co-founded Ferguson Films, a production company that has helped bring shows such as 'Kings of Jo'Burg', 'Rockville', and 'The Queen' to life.

The couple has a daughter named Alicia. Shona was also a stepfather to Connie's daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson. The pair had a close relationship and Lesedi has praised him for being an amazing dad.

Connie says she is thankful to Shona for everything.

"I love you for eternity, my SKAT. Continue resting KING and my QUEEN. You live on because we REMEMBER YOU."