Connie Ferguson "will never stop paying tribute" to Shona
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
South African actress Connie Ferguson has celebrated another wedding anniversary without her "king" Shona.
South African actress Connie Ferguson has celebrated another wedding anniversary without her "king" Shona.
Connie Ferguson paid tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson, on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary.
Shona passed away in 2021 from COVID-19-related complications. The power couple were married on 30 November 2001, after just a few months of dating.
Connie, who has not remarried, remembers their anniversary every year following his death.
"Sweet sweet memories," she captioned a picture from their white wedding. Her mother, Margaret Masilo, who died 12 years ago, is also featured in the image.
"Remembering my ANGELS on what would have been our 24th wedding anniversary. I will never stop paying tribute to our love, SHO, because it was one for the books! "
Shona and Connie were not only lovers but business partners and parents. They co-founded Ferguson Films, a production company that has helped bring shows such as 'Kings of Jo'Burg', 'Rockville', and 'The Queen' to life.
The couple has a daughter named Alicia. Shona was also a stepfather to Connie's daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson. The pair had a close relationship and Lesedi has praised him for being an amazing dad.
Connie says she is thankful to Shona for everything.
"I love you for eternity, my SKAT. Continue resting KING and my QUEEN. You live on because we REMEMBER YOU."
'Rockville' actor, Reggie Rasodi, shared a sweet video of Shona and Connie taken on their 10th wedding anniversary.
The video was captured by Drum magazine, which covered their vow renewal ceremony. Rasado remembered "their union, their light, and the forever they built".
"Honouring a love that truly left an imprint on all our hearts," he wrote.
"On this day, 30 November 2001, Connie and Shona Ferguson vowed to walk through life together - a bond that became a legacy of devotion, partnership, and unshakable faith. Their love story still whispers through time, reminding us that real love doesn’t end… it transcends."
Connie left an inspiring comment under his post.
"Love is a beautiful thing! Tell the people you love that you love them! That’s a gift that will live with them forever!"
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@shona_ferguson
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
KZN learner makes unique wheelbarrow entrance at matric ball
While many matriculants have spent thousands of rands on their matric da...Carol Ofori 47 minutes ago
-
The great Christmas debate: When should you put up the Christmas tree?
Tis finally the season to be jolly! So, one question remains - when do w...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago