Ciara's daughter makes her blush with spicy song choice
Updated | By Music Reporter
Don't say that song! Ciara tried to play it cool when her daughter sang the lyrics to one of her sexy songs.
Don't say that song! Ciara tried to play it cool when her daughter sang the lyrics to one of her sexy songs.
Ciara's daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, is her biggest fan and loves all her songs, including one that would make a nun blush.
The eight-year-old interviewed her famous mom for Billboard magazine recently, and one question made the singer blush.
"What is my favourite song of yours?" Sienna asked. Ciara appeared to know the answer, but decided on a safe track - 'Level Up'.
However, Sienna made it clear that it was not the song she had in mind. "No. Mom, say the real answer."
An embarrassed Ciara replied: "Do not say that song." Sienna then proudly burst out, "It's 'Ride'!".
The 39-year-old singer released 'Ride', which features rapper Ludacris, in 2010, before she became a mother of four.
"They love the way I ride it (gonna do it good)/ They love the way I ride it ('cause it feels so good, yeah)/ They love the way I ride it (gonna do it good)," she sings in the sexy lyrics.
Thankfully, Sienna did not sing the spicy lyrics or even seem to understand the song's meaning.
"I love that song," she declared after singing parts of the track for her mom.
Ciara couldn't help but smile. She said Sienna became a fan of the song after joining her on tour.
"I wish you would pick another song, but you got that because you went on tour with mommy, and that's what happens when your kids go on tour with you."
Ciara married NFL star Russell Wilson in 2016. The fairy tale ceremony was held at a castle in Cheshire, England.
Wilson became a stepdad to Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future.
The couple has two other children together, Win Harrison and Amora Princess Wilson.
Sienna, whose nickname is Sisi, also revealed during their Q&A that her mom is one of her favourite singers.
She also loves Taylor Swift and Missy Elliot.
Ciara has been interviewed by reporters from all over the world, but her interview with her daughter is her favourite.
"My Best interviewer ever! My little SISI took me all the way out with this interview! lol. Thank you @Billboard for creating this special moment! Proud Mama!" she wrote on Instagram.
Watch the mom and daughter's sweet interview below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Main image credit: YouTube/ Billboard
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago