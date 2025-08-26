Ciara's daughter makes her blush with spicy song choice

Ciara's daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, is her biggest fan and loves all her songs, including one that would make a nun blush.

The eight-year-old interviewed her famous mom for Billboard magazine recently, and one question made the singer blush.

"What is my favourite song of yours?" Sienna asked. Ciara appeared to know the answer, but decided on a safe track - 'Level Up'.

However, Sienna made it clear that it was not the song she had in mind. "No. Mom, say the real answer."

An embarrassed Ciara replied: "Do not say that song." Sienna then proudly burst out, "It's 'Ride'!".

The 39-year-old singer released 'Ride', which features rapper Ludacris, in 2010, before she became a mother of four.

"They love the way I ride it (gonna do it good)/ They love the way I ride it ('cause it feels so good, yeah)/ They love the way I ride it (gonna do it good)," she sings in the sexy lyrics.

Thankfully, Sienna did not sing the spicy lyrics or even seem to understand the song's meaning.

"I love that song," she declared after singing parts of the track for her mom.

Ciara couldn't help but smile. She said Sienna became a fan of the song after joining her on tour.

"I wish you would pick another song, but you got that because you went on tour with mommy, and that's what happens when your kids go on tour with you."

Ciara married NFL star Russell Wilson in 2016. The fairy tale ceremony was held at a castle in Cheshire, England.

Wilson became a stepdad to Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future.

The couple has two other children together, Win Harrison and Amora Princess Wilson.