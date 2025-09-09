 Ciara shows Tyla how to get down low
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Ciara shows Tyla how to get down low

Updated | By Music Reporter

'Loved getting low with you, Tyla.'

Tyla and Ciara
Tyla and Ciara/ TikTok (@ciara)

American singer Ciara taught Tyla the choreography to her new song, 'Low'. 

They bumped into each other backstage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday night. 

She might be a few months away from turning 40, but Ciara proved that she has the knees of a 23-year-old. 

While showing Tyla how to dance, Ciara decided to get down really low. The 'Water' hitmaker could not keep up and applauded Ciara's skills.

Ciara shared a clip of their "dance off" on her TikTok page.

"I think you’re ready for more! Loved getting low with you@TYLA," she captioned the video. 

READ: Ciara's daughter makes her blush with spicy song choice

@ciara I think you’re ready for more! Loved getting low with you @TYLA ♬ Low - Ciara & Diamond Platnumz

READ: Cardi B is tired of people "dragging" Tyla

Their run-in might not be as random as it appears. Earlier this year, Ciara revealed that she wanted to collaborate with the South African star.

"If I could collab with someone, I think it would be super cool to maybe work with Tyla. Her music is really infectious, and she makes people dance through her music. For me, it's really important to make the world dance.

"I think me and Tyla could wind it up a little bit. Do a little something, something together. It would be cute," she told L’Officiel.

Fans now hope a 'Low' remix featuring Tyla could be on the cards. 

Ciara released 'Low' in August. The song features Tanzanian musician and dancer, Diamond Platnumz.

The song features on the deluxe edition of her eighth studio album, 'CiCi'. 

Social media users compared Ciara's dance moves in the music video to Tyla's signature style. 

"I feel like the song, dancing, and outfits are too similar to Tyla. Ciara has always been the OG, just saying I see similarities," one TikToker said. 

While everyone debated whether the OG dance queen Ciara was copying the new kid on the block, Tyla, the two singers were busy dancing up a storm together. 

READ: Gail Mabalane shares the stage with "superstar" daughter Zoe

@ciara The official music video for “Low” ft. Diamond Platnumz is OUT NOW! 🔥🌍 Let’s get low low low low low… #CiCi8 #CiCiDeluxe #LOW ♬ Low - Ciara & Diamond Platnumz

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Image credit: 

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Ciara MTV VMAs TikTok Tyla

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.