Ciara shows Tyla how to get down low
Updated | By Music Reporter
American singer Ciara taught Tyla the choreography to her new song, 'Low'.
They bumped into each other backstage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday night.
She might be a few months away from turning 40, but Ciara proved that she has the knees of a 23-year-old.
While showing Tyla how to dance, Ciara decided to get down really low. The 'Water' hitmaker could not keep up and applauded Ciara's skills.
Ciara shared a clip of their "dance off" on her TikTok page.
"I think you’re ready for more! Loved getting low with you@TYLA," she captioned the video.
@ciara I think you’re ready for more! Loved getting low with you @TYLA ♬ Low - Ciara & Diamond Platnumz
Their run-in might not be as random as it appears. Earlier this year, Ciara revealed that she wanted to collaborate with the South African star.
"If I could collab with someone, I think it would be super cool to maybe work with Tyla. Her music is really infectious, and she makes people dance through her music. For me, it's really important to make the world dance.
"I think me and Tyla could wind it up a little bit. Do a little something, something together. It would be cute," she told L’Officiel.
Fans now hope a 'Low' remix featuring Tyla could be on the cards.
Ciara reveals that she would love to work with Tyla. pic.twitter.com/TFYivZiJnZ— Tygers Access 🚧 (@TygersAccess) April 10, 2025
Ciara released 'Low' in August. The song features Tanzanian musician and dancer, Diamond Platnumz.
The song features on the deluxe edition of her eighth studio album, 'CiCi'.
Social media users compared Ciara's dance moves in the music video to Tyla's signature style.
"I feel like the song, dancing, and outfits are too similar to Tyla. Ciara has always been the OG, just saying I see similarities," one TikToker said.
While everyone debated whether the OG dance queen Ciara was copying the new kid on the block, Tyla, the two singers were busy dancing up a storm together.
@ciara The official music video for “Low” ft. Diamond Platnumz is OUT NOW! 🔥🌍 Let’s get low low low low low… #CiCi8 #CiCiDeluxe #LOW ♬ Low - Ciara & Diamond Platnumz
