Ciara shows Tyla how to get down low

American singer Ciara taught Tyla the choreography to her new song, 'Low'.

They bumped into each other backstage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday night.

She might be a few months away from turning 40, but Ciara proved that she has the knees of a 23-year-old.

While showing Tyla how to dance, Ciara decided to get down really low. The 'Water' hitmaker could not keep up and applauded Ciara's skills.

Ciara shared a clip of their "dance off" on her TikTok page.

"I think you’re ready for more! Loved getting low with you@TYLA," she captioned the video.