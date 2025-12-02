Holiday classics take over the music charts

Four Christmas songs have reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the festive season officially kicks off.

The weekly chart announced the top 100 songs for the first week of December, and some of the most popular holiday songs are already climbing the charts.

Mariah Carey's 1994 classic, 'All I Want For Christmas', is on track for another year at #1. It is sitting at #5 on the latest chart.

The song is featured on her 'Merry Christmas' album. She released a follow-up album, 'Merry Christmas II You', in 2010, which featured songs such as 'Oh Santa!' and 'When Christmas Comes'.

Carey recently celebrated the album's 15th anniversary by releasing a special vinyl edition of the record.

"Can't wait to sing some of my favorite songs from this album at my Christmastime Vegas residency," she said.