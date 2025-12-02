 Holiday classics take over the music charts
Updated | By Music Reporter

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is eyeing the top spot on America's biggest music chart. 

Mariah Carey holding up a vinyl copy of her Christmas album
Mariah Carey/ Instagram (@mariahcarey)

Four Christmas songs have reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the festive season officially kicks off. 

The weekly chart announced the top 100 songs for the first week of December, and some of the most popular holiday songs are already climbing the charts. 

Mariah Carey's 1994 classic, 'All I Want For Christmas', is on track for another year at #1. It is sitting at #5 on the latest chart. 

The song is featured on her 'Merry Christmas' album. She released a follow-up album, 'Merry Christmas II You', in 2010, which featured songs such as 'Oh Santa!' and 'When Christmas Comes'. 

Carey recently celebrated the album's 15th anniversary by releasing a special vinyl edition of the record.

"Can't wait to sing some of my favorite songs from this album at my Christmastime Vegas residency," she said. 

Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' is breathing down Carey's neck in the #6 position.  

The 1984 song is a holiday favourite, and one of her biggest competitors for the top spot this festive season.

 "The best Christmas song better than Mariah Carey Christmas song," one fan remarked on the duo's official Instagram page.

Another fan added: "Forever the best Christmas Song."

Coming in at #7 is Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree', followed by Bobby Helms' 'Jingle Bell Rock'. 

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' continues to rule the Hot 100 chart. It remains at #1 for eight consecutive weeks. 

The song now ties her 2022 hit, 'Anti-Hero', as her longest leader. Her reign at the top could soon come to an end. 

Music lovers are predicting that holiday classics will completely take over the top 10 before Christmas Day.

"Mariah coming back for the #1," an Instagram user commented. A second user added: "The Fate of Ophelia is to be knocked off by Mariah Carey."

Another from Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album, 'Opalite', remains in the top 10 this week. 

'The Fate of Ophelia' is also featured in the top 10 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay). It's currently at #6. 

Listen to the chart every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Image credit: Instagram/@mariahcarey

