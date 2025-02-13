Chrissy Teigen shares relatable mom moment
Mothers with fussy eaters will relate to Chrissy Teigen's mealtime dilemma that involves her two youngest children.
The model and 'Cravings' cookbook author took to Instagram Stories this week to share several clips of herself preparing dinner for her family of six.
Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have four children together. Luna Simone, 8, and Miles Theodore, 6.
Esti Maxine and Wren Alexander joined the family in 2023 via two different surrogate mothers.
Teigen decided to prepare a bacon-wrapped meatloaf from scratch for dinner. She paired the dish with vegetables and powdered mashed potatoes.
However, when it came time to eat, the 39-year-old had to beg her toddlers to try it.
“Please eat it, please eat it. Can you please try it?” she pleass Wren in the clip.
Esti, meanwhile, was more interested in what her mother was recording.
"I want to see," she says repeatedly.
Teigen then asks her to try the food, to which the little girl sternly replies, "No!"
After seemingly giving up the food battle, Teigen returned to Instagram Stories to share some parenting advice with moms.
“To all the moms struggling out there with dinner, it does not matter. You can spend three hours making it, you can spend five minutes making it, it doesn’t matter. They hate it.”
Yip, sounds about right!
