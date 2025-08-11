Chidimma Adetshina reflects on "shattered dreams" after Miss SA exit

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina is reflecting on the highs and lows of the past 12 months.

"Last year this day, my dreams [were] shattered right in front of my eyes," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Adetshina's chances of becoming the country's next beauty queen were dashed in 2024 when Home Affairs officials revealed that they had prima facie evidence of fraud against her mother.

An investigation into Adetshina's citizenship was launched following a public outcry over her inclusion in the top 16.

Some questioned if the law student was a South African citizen, as her name suggested she was Nigerian. The outcry sparked a debate on xenophobia.

It was reported that she had a Nigerian father and a South African mother with Mozambican roots.

Adetshina was born in Johannesburg and was able to enter the pageant because she has South African citizenship.

According to the organisation's website, entrants must be lawful South African citizens and must provide proof of possession of a valid South African ID document and/or passport.

With Adetshina's approval, Miss SA officials asked Home Affairs to verify her citizenship. The department's investigation uncovered shocking information.

"Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother," officials said in a statement.

"An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child."

Adetshina was not implicated in her mother's alleged fraud, but decided to withdraw from the pageant.