Chidimma Adetshina reflects on "shattered dreams" after Miss SA exit
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
One year after her life was turned upside down, Chidimma Adetshina says she is grateful for her journey.
Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina is reflecting on the highs and lows of the past 12 months.
"Last year this day, my dreams [were] shattered right in front of my eyes," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
Adetshina's chances of becoming the country's next beauty queen were dashed in 2024 when Home Affairs officials revealed that they had prima facie evidence of fraud against her mother.
An investigation into Adetshina's citizenship was launched following a public outcry over her inclusion in the top 16.
Some questioned if the law student was a South African citizen, as her name suggested she was Nigerian. The outcry sparked a debate on xenophobia.
It was reported that she had a Nigerian father and a South African mother with Mozambican roots.
Adetshina was born in Johannesburg and was able to enter the pageant because she has South African citizenship.
According to the organisation's website, entrants must be lawful South African citizens and must provide proof of possession of a valid South African ID document and/or passport.
With Adetshina's approval, Miss SA officials asked Home Affairs to verify her citizenship. The department's investigation uncovered shocking information.
"Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother," officials said in a statement.
"An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child."
Adetshina was not implicated in her mother's alleged fraud, but decided to withdraw from the pageant.
Miss SA officials also released a statement.
"We wish Chidimma all of the very best and success in all her endeavours. Miss South Africa celebrates South Africa’s rich and inclusive culture and diversity. We uphold the spirit of Ubuntu-Botho and are committed to contributing to the self-belief, self-confidence, and fulfilment of the aspirations of all girls and women in Africa and worldwide."
To mark one year since the events, Adetshina reposted a video she initially shared on August 12 last year.
"I'm grateful for this journey," she wrote.
The video featured Beyoncé's inspiring ballad, 'I Was Here'. The Grammy Award sings:
I was here, I lived, I loved, I was here
I did, I've done, everything that I wanted
And it was more than I thought it would be
I will leave my mark so everyone will know I was here
Shortly after her exit, Adetshina headed to Nigeria to enter the country's national pageant.
She won the contest and was named Miss Universe Nigeria. Adetshina represented the West African country at Miss Universe 2024.
"What an incredible journey this has been. Standing here as Miss Universe Nigeria is a dream come true, and I am deeply honoured and humbled to wear this crown tonight," she said after her win.
"I want to dedicate this crown to God Almighty, who has been my strength through every trial and triumph. Without His grace, I wouldn’t be standing here today. I am forever grateful."
That was not the end of her beauty queen journey. Adetshina was named the first runner-up at Miss Universe and also won Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.
"I came, I saw, and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania. I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams."
Main image credit: Instagram (@chici_vanessa)
