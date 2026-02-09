Charlize Theron's powerful 2026 Winter Olympics message
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The South African-born star's Olympics speech was inspired by Nelson Mandela.
The first weekend of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy was an eventful one
The festivities began with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring a surprise appearance by Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron.
The United Nations Peace Ambassador called for unity in her powerful speech, inspired by former South African President Nelson Mandela.
"Athletes, spectators from every corner of the world, this is a message of peace by my beloved countryman Nelson Mandela," she said.
Theron, who was dressed in a black Versace gown, continued: "Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference."
The 50-year-old says the message of peace "seems more relevant than ever" today.
"Let these games be more than just sport. Let them be a reminder of our common humanity."
Journalist and author Maria Shriver, who is also a member of the Kennedy family, praised Theron's powerful message.
"As the @olympics begin, these beautiful words from Nelson Mandela recited by @charlizeafrica are not to be missed," she wrote on Instagram.
"May these games be a symbol of our common humanity, of our ability to connect across barriers of language and culture. May we put aside our differences and embrace not what divides us, but instead what makes us unique, what makes us special, what makes these games fun."
Shriver says she is cheering for all the athletes.
"Let us not only root for our home countries, but let us root for each other. To all the athletes that are living their dreams, congratulations! The world is watching and cheering you on!"
Mariah Carey Winter Olympics Performance
The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony also included performances from Mariah Carey, Laura Pausini, Andrea Bocelli and Italian rapper Ghali.
Carey sang a medley of 'Volare (Nel Blu, dipinto di Blu)' and 'Nothing is Impossible', delivering one of her famous high notes, which garnered instant applause.
"One thing about Mariah, whether she's singing powerfully or simply, she will be evoking EMOTIONS in you. Always, inspirational," a YouTuber commented.
Another user wrote, "Her voice is so out of this world."
'Nothing Is Impossible' features on the tracklist of Carey's latest album, 'Here For It All', which was released in September 2025.
Carey also impressed spectators with her Italian while singing 'Volare'.
"Such a dream come true to perform (in Italian!) at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony," the singer said after the performance.
"Thank you to everyone who made this happen. Nothing Is Impossible!"
Watch her incredible performance below.
