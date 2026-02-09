Charlize Theron's powerful 2026 Winter Olympics message

The first weekend of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy was an eventful one

The festivities began with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring a surprise appearance by Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron.

The United Nations Peace Ambassador called for unity in her powerful speech, inspired by former South African President Nelson Mandela.

"Athletes, spectators from every corner of the world, this is a message of peace by my beloved countryman Nelson Mandela," she said.

Theron, who was dressed in a black Versace gown, continued: "Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference."

The 50-year-old says the message of peace "seems more relevant than ever" today.

"Let these games be more than just sport. Let them be a reminder of our common humanity."

Journalist and author Maria Shriver, who is also a member of the Kennedy family, praised Theron's powerful message.

"As the @olympics begin, these beautiful words from Nelson Mandela recited by @charlizeafrica are not to be missed," she wrote on Instagram.

"May these games be a symbol of our common humanity, of our ability to connect across barriers of language and culture. May we put aside our differences and embrace not what divides us, but instead what makes us unique, what makes us special, what makes these games fun."

Shriver says she is cheering for all the athletes.

"Let us not only root for our home countries, but let us root for each other. To all the athletes that are living their dreams, congratulations! The world is watching and cheering you on!"