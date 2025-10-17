Charlie Puth shares baby news in 'Changes' music video

Charlie Puth used his 'Changes' music video to announce that his wife, Brooke Sansone, is pregnant with their first child.

"There’s been some changes…" the 33-year-old captioned a clip of the '80s sitcom-inspired video.

It shows Sansone making a cameo in blue jeans and a red jersey. She cradles her stomach while he smiles at her lovingly.

Stars, including Oprah Winfrey, shared messages of congratulations.

"We welcome a new baby Puth to the neighborhood. Call if you need a sitter," the talk show icon commented.

Puth and Sansone tied the knot in September 2024 at his family home in Montecito. The couple were childhood friends, but only started dating in 2022.

"She's someone that I grew up with," he told Howard Stern about the new woman in his life.

"She's always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well."

Sansone told Vogue magazine that they both grew up in New Jersey and their fathers went to school together.

"There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out—until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything.”