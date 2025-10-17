Charlie Puth shares baby news in 'Changes' music video
Updated | By Music Reporter
Baby Puth is on the way! Big changes are happening in Charlie Puth's personal life and music career.
Charlie Puth used his 'Changes' music video to announce that his wife, Brooke Sansone, is pregnant with their first child.
"There’s been some changes…" the 33-year-old captioned a clip of the '80s sitcom-inspired video.
It shows Sansone making a cameo in blue jeans and a red jersey. She cradles her stomach while he smiles at her lovingly.
Stars, including Oprah Winfrey, shared messages of congratulations.
"We welcome a new baby Puth to the neighborhood. Call if you need a sitter," the talk show icon commented.
Puth and Sansone tied the knot in September 2024 at his family home in Montecito. The couple were childhood friends, but only started dating in 2022.
"She's someone that I grew up with," he told Howard Stern about the new woman in his life.
"She's always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well."
Sansone told Vogue magazine that they both grew up in New Jersey and their fathers went to school together.
"There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out—until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything.”
Puth hinted at his big announcement over a week ago.
"This is the song I wanted you to hear first because it’s a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…" he said on Instagram.
'Changes' is the first single release from Puth's upcoming album, 'Whatever’s Clever!'.
"There's been some changes in our life, oh/ I can feel the distance, space and time/ Has made everything different, day and night, oh," he sings on the track.
The album, which is his fourth, drops in March 2026.
