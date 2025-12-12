Charlie Puth calls out Elon Musk over 3am rocket launch
Elon Musk's latest rocket launch shook Charlie Puth's house and "really frightened" his pregnant wife.
Singer Charlie Puth is fed up with billionaire Elon Musk's early morning rocket launches.
The 'One Call Away' singer has complained about the noise pollution SpaceX is causing in California.
"Hi @elonmusk…these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara," Puth wrote on X.
"This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder."
Puth announced his wife, Brooke Sansone, is pregnant in the music video for his song, 'Changes'. `The video premiered in October.
The launch that affected Puth and his family appears to be the Starlink Falcon 9 rocket that took off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday. It launched 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
"There was a possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may have heard one or more sonic booms during the launch, but what residents experienced depended on weather and other conditions," a message on SpaceX's website reads.
Musk's company has completed over 160 missions from its bases in California and Florida since January 2025. Puth is not the only person who has moaned about the noise the launches are causing.
Residents in Florida have also complained. “This past year has really gotten loud, and in fact, the past six months it really got loud,” one resident told 25 News KXXV in April.
"Right now, it’s the worst it’s ever been." Musk, who owns X, did not respond to Puth's tweet.
Hi @elonmusk …these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara. This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder :/— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 10, 2025
Image credit: Instagram/@puthbrooke
