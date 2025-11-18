Charli XCX stuns in 'Chains of Love' music video
Updated | By Music Reporter
'Chains of Love' features on the soundtrack for the upcoming 'Wuthering Heights' movie.
Singer Charli XCX channelled her inner stunt woman for the music video of her latest single, 'Chains of Love'.
The song was recorded for the 'Wuthering Heights' movie adaptation set for February 2026
"I'd rather lay down in thorns/ I’d rather drown in a stream/ I’d rather light myself on fire/ I’d rather wear all these scars/ I’d rather watch my skin bleed/ In the eye of your storm," Charlie XCX sings in the gothic song.
The 33-year-old shared the track's music video on Monday. She also posted a behind-the-scenes look at her making the C Prinz-directed video.
She dances on top of a large table as cutlery flies towards her while seemingly battling an invisible force. She dodges the objects while hurling herself from one side of the table to the other.
The table tilts over, leaving Charli XCX hanging on for dear life, high above the floor. The singer appears to have performed some of her own stunts for the video as her sneak peek shows her suspended midair by a harness.
However, stunt double Stephanie Vovou was used for the challenging, gravity-defying and action shots.
C Prinz described the visuals as "a portrait of desire".
Charli XCX has created an album for the 'Wuthering Heights' movie featuring 12 original songs. 'Chains of Love' is the second track released from the project.
"I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured and full of actual real sentences, punctuation and grammar," she said about the album.
English filmmaker Emerald Fennell wrote and directed the film, which is "inspired by the greatest love story of all time".
"I had heard through the grapevine that she was making an adaptation of Wuthering Heights and so when she sent me the script to read I devoured it instantly... I began to sink into this reimagined world of Wuthering Heights and I suddenly began to feel… inspired," Charli XCX wrote on Substack.
"The language of this world felt so opposite from the world I had been inhabiting for the past 2 and a half years. I began to feel a sense of freedom again, " she added.
"I called Emerald and asked her what she was hoping for from my read of the script. She coyly suggested “A song?” and I suggested “An album?” because why not? "
The gothic romance is loosely based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name. The movie stars 'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and 'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.
Charli XCX's 'Wuthering Heights' album and the film will debut one day before Valentine's Day.
Watch the new 'Wuthering Heights' trailer featuring 'Chains of Love' below.
Image credit: Instagram/@charli_xcx
