Charli XCX stuns in 'Chains of Love' music video

Singer Charli XCX channelled her inner stunt woman for the music video of her latest single, 'Chains of Love'.

The song was recorded for the 'Wuthering Heights' movie adaptation set for February 2026

"I'd rather lay down in thorns/ I’d rather drown in a stream/ I’d rather light myself on fire/ I’d rather wear all these scars/ I’d rather watch my skin bleed/ In the eye of your storm," Charlie XCX sings in the gothic song.

The 33-year-old shared the track's music video on Monday. She also posted a behind-the-scenes look at her making the C Prinz-directed video.

She dances on top of a large table as cutlery flies towards her while seemingly battling an invisible force. She dodges the objects while hurling herself from one side of the table to the other.

The table tilts over, leaving Charli XCX hanging on for dear life, high above the floor. The singer appears to have performed some of her own stunts for the video as her sneak peek shows her suspended midair by a harness.

However, stunt double Stephanie Vovou was used for the challenging, gravity-defying and action shots.

C Prinz described the visuals as "a portrait of desire".