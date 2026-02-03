Chappell Roan brushes off Grammys outfit backlash

Chappell Roan caused a stir at the 2026 Grammys when she walked the red carpet in a sheer burgundy Mugler gown, but she doesn't get all the fuss.

The 27-year-old says the frontless dress gave the illusion that she was topless. The outfit was suspended from nipple rings. According to reports, Roan was wearing prosthetic nipples.

Many social media users labelled the look inappropriate, outrageous and embarrassing, with some calling it a "stripper outfit, plain and simple".

"Disgusting and trashy," one X user remarked. Another user said, "Sad and so not pretty!"

Others accused Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, of setting a bad example.

"She can wear whatever she wants, but she just needs to be considerate of when and the audience watching the show as well, literal kids watch the Grammys, and I don’t think they need to be exposed to such sights yet."

A fourth person added sarcastically, "This is exactly what I want my 4-year-old daughter watching on a Sunday evening."