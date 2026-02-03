Chappell Roan brushes off Grammys outfit backlash
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 'Naked in Manhattan' singer doesn't think the topless dress she wore to the Grammys was "that outrageous".
The 'Naked in Manhattan' singer doesn't think the topless dress she wore to the Grammys was "that outrageous".
Chappell Roan caused a stir at the 2026 Grammys when she walked the red carpet in a sheer burgundy Mugler gown, but she doesn't get all the fuss.
The 27-year-old says the frontless dress gave the illusion that she was topless. The outfit was suspended from nipple rings. According to reports, Roan was wearing prosthetic nipples.
Many social media users labelled the look inappropriate, outrageous and embarrassing, with some calling it a "stripper outfit, plain and simple".
"Disgusting and trashy," one X user remarked. Another user said, "Sad and so not pretty!"
Others accused Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, of setting a bad example.
"She can wear whatever she wants, but she just needs to be considerate of when and the audience watching the show as well, literal kids watch the Grammys, and I don’t think they need to be exposed to such sights yet."
A fourth person added sarcastically, "This is exactly what I want my 4-year-old daughter watching on a Sunday evening."
It's a femininomenon! Chappell Roan has arrived to the #Grammys. 🔥 (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/vlz1jXbau2— E! News (@enews) February 2, 2026
Roan is unfazed by all the drama. She took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of her custom gown.
"Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she captioned the image. "The look's actually so awesome and weird."
'The Giver' singer also included a message for her haters.
"I recommend just exercising your free will, it’s really fun and silly. Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!"
Ariana Grande was among the more than one million people who liked the post.
Roan's fans also showed her some love in the comments section.
"Some people have never seen b00bs in their life, and it shows. You looked absolutely INCREDIBLE!" one fan commented.
Others praised her "fearless and flawless" outfit. "Don’t listen to the haters and free the nip, babe!" one woman wrote.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Image credit: Instagram/@chappellroan
Show's Stories
-
Household tech levy vs TV licence: What scrapping the licence could mean for South Africans
The future of the TV licence is under scrutiny as a household tech levy ...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Connor Doig: The teen who just made South African tennis history
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tenn...East Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago