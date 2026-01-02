Chappell Roan reveals why she deleted Brigitte Bardot tribute

Chappell Roan is taking back a tribute she made in honour of Brigitte Bardot after learning about her controversial past.

Roan joined scores of people in paying tribute to the French actress who passed away at the age of 91. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation shared news of her death over the weekend.

The foundation described Bardot as an "internationally-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to devote her life and energy to animal protection".

French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes, describing the star as "a legend of the century". He praised he work in film and her passion for animals.

Roan also shared kind words for the 'And God Created Woman' actress on her Instagram Stories. "She was my inspiration for red wine supernova," the 27-year-old wrote. "Rest in peace, Ms Bardot."

Roan released her song, 'Red Wine Supernova', in 2023. She references the actress in one of the lyrics.

"She was a Playboy, Brigitte Bardot/ She showed me things I didn't know," she sings in verse one.