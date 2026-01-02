Chappell Roan reveals why she deleted Brigitte Bardot tribute
Updated | By Music Reporter
The 'Good Luck, Babe!' singer says she is very disappointed to learn about Brigitte Bardot's past controversies.
Chappell Roan is taking back a tribute she made in honour of Brigitte Bardot after learning about her controversial past.
Roan joined scores of people in paying tribute to the French actress who passed away at the age of 91. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation shared news of her death over the weekend.
The foundation described Bardot as an "internationally-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to devote her life and energy to animal protection".
French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes, describing the star as "a legend of the century". He praised he work in film and her passion for animals.
Roan also shared kind words for the 'And God Created Woman' actress on her Instagram Stories. "She was my inspiration for red wine supernova," the 27-year-old wrote. "Rest in peace, Ms Bardot."
Roan released her song, 'Red Wine Supernova', in 2023. She references the actress in one of the lyrics.
"She was a Playboy, Brigitte Bardot/ She showed me things I didn't know," she sings in verse one.
Chappell Roan pays homage to the late Brigitte Bardot:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2025
“She was my inspiration for red wine supernova. Rest in peace Ms. Bardot ♡” pic.twitter.com/NrqHMdn5J6
Social media users called Roan out for making the post, with many highlighting some of the comments she made about the LGBTQI+ community, which the singer supports.
"Is there going to be backlash for her celebrating a violent racist and homophobe? Or is that only reserved for certain blonde pop stars?" one person wrote on X.
Another user said, "Chappell Roan having no clue that Brigitte Bardot was deeply evil is pretty funny."
In 2004, Bardot was fined 5, 000 euros for controversial statements she made in her book, 'A Cry In The Silence'. According to the BBC, the book included remarks about racial mixing and immigration. She also spoke about the role of women in politics and how she "opposed the Islamisation of France".
Bardot came under fire in 2018 when she slammed women in the film industry who complain about sexual harassment.
“There are many actresses who flirt with producers to get a role. Then, to get attention, they come out and say they've been harassed… In reality, rather than benefiting them, it harms them," she told Paris Match.
After getting major heat online, Roan took to her Instagram Stories a second time to clarify why she deleted her Bardot tribute.
“Holy s***, I did not know all that insane s*** Ms. Bardot stood for, [obviously] I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn," she wrote.
Apple Martin, the daughter of Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also recanted her tribute to Bardot.
"I was completely unaware of Bardots [sic] views and will never support any kind of hatred directed at anyone. She is not the person I thought she was whatsoever," she wrote, per Fox News.
