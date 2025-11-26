The Chainsmokers join Taylor Swift on 'Fate of Ophelia' remix

Taylor Swift has released a remix of her hit single, 'The Fate of Ophelia', featuring EDM duo The Chainsmokers.

The remix is currently only available on iTunes and Amazon Music via her website.

Swift released 'The Fate of Ophelia' in October as the lead single from her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

The song has spent seven consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release. Swift has previously released an acoustic version and a Loud Luxury remix.

"The Fate of Ophelia (@TheChainsmokers Remix) is wrapping around us like a chain, a crown, a vine," her team wrote on Instagram.

The Chainsmokers expressed their excitement for the remix in the comments section. "This is truly [an] honor. We love u T."

Some social media users have accused Swift of trying to extend the song's time at No.1.

According to Billboard, 'The Fate of Ophelia' is her third song to spend at least seven weeks at No.1. It ties with 2014's 'Blank Space' and is just one week behind 2022's 'Anti-Hero'. The Chainsmokers remix has already reached #1 on US iTunes.

"She’s just going to do whatever she can to make this song her longest number one hit and of course she’s not slowing down anytime soon," a Redditor complained.

"I swear, what makes a hit really organic is not putting out remixes every week that change barely anything to the song itself."

Swifties, however, are loving the "club coded" remix, with many calling it a club banger.

"Those of you complaining have never felt how electric the atmosphere at the club gets when a The Chainsmokers song comes on at 4am and it shows. Live a liiittle, there's no need to complain about everything!" a fan wrote on X.