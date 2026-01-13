Celebrity looks at the 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globes red carpet did not disappoint, with celebrities taking centre stage in custom designer gowns.

The awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11.

Actress Teyana Taylor was a winner both on and off the red carpet. She turned heads in a black Schiaparelli dress that earned her a place on just about every best-dressed list.

Taylor went on to win 'Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)' for her role in 'One Battle After Another'.

The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

"First, Father God, in the name of Jesus, I thank you, and I praise you for every part of this faith walk—every lesson, every test, and every blessing," Taylor said in her acceptance speech.

"To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight. Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."