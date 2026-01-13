Celebrity looks at the 2026 Golden Globes
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Jennifer Lopez, Teyana Taylor, Ariana Grande, and Kylie Jenner were among the best-dressed stars at the Golden Globes.
The 2026 Golden Globes red carpet did not disappoint, with celebrities taking centre stage in custom designer gowns.
The awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11.
Actress Teyana Taylor was a winner both on and off the red carpet. She turned heads in a black Schiaparelli dress that earned her a place on just about every best-dressed list.
Taylor went on to win 'Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)' for her role in 'One Battle After Another'.
The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.
"First, Father God, in the name of Jesus, I thank you, and I praise you for every part of this faith walk—every lesson, every test, and every blessing," Taylor said in her acceptance speech.
"To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight. Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."
Teyana Taylor just gave the best speech of the entire award season at the Golden Globes— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026
"To my brown sisters and little brown girls nominated tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room… pic.twitter.com/LeWdDFA3Yr
Taylor beat Emily Blunt ('The Smashing Machine'), Elle Fanning ('Sentimental Value'), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ('Sentimental Value'), Amy Madigan ('Weapons'), and Ariana Grande ('Wicked: For Good').
Grande didn't win a Golden Globe, but she was one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. The 'Wicked' actress was a vision in Vivienne Westwood.
Kylie Jenner wasn't a nominee at the awards ceremony, but she was a fashion winner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked stylish in a custom Ashi Studio gown.
Her partner, Timothée Chalamet, was one of the night's biggest winners. He was awarded 'Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)' for 'Marty Supreme'.
Here's a look at the other big Golden Globe winners:
Best Motion Picture (Drama): 'Hamnet'
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): 'One Battle After Another'
Best Screenplay: 'One Battle After Another'
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Battle After Another'
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama): Wagner Moura ('The Secret Agent')
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama): Jessie Buckley ('Hamnet')
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): Rose Byrne ('If I Had Legs I’d Kick You')
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture): Stellan Skarsgård ('Sentimental Value')
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson ('Sinners')
Best Original Song (Motion Picture): EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick for 'Golden' ('KPop Demon Hunters')
Best Animated Motion Picture: 'Kpop Demon Hunters' (Netflix)
Check out some of the best-dressed celebrities below.
Kylie Jenner
Teyana Taylor
Ariana Grande
Chase Infiniti
Jennifer Lawrence
Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus
Lori Harvey
Jennifer Lopez
Tessa Thompson
Amal Clooney
Mia Goth
LISA
