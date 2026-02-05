Celebrities support Savannah Guthrie amid mother's kidnapping

Celebrities are rallying around American TV host Savannah Guthrie following news of her mother's disappearance.

Her 84-year-old mother has been missing for nearly a week, and the family are pleading with her kidnapper to "bring her home".

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on Saturday evening, January 31. Police believe she was taken against her will, and several reports suggest a ransom note has been recovered.

Savannah, her sister Annie Guthrie and their brother Camron Guthrie released an emotional video on Instagram in which they addressed the kidnapper.

The siblings are concerned about their mother's poor health and how the elderly woman might be coping without her medication.

"She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."

The family is also aware of media reports about an alleged ransom letter. The note was reportedly sent to TMZ.

According to the publication, the person who sent the letter "demands a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin".