Celebrities support Savannah Guthrie amid mother's kidnapping
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Stars, including Khloe Kardashian, are reacting to Savannah Guthrie's desperate plea for her mother's safe return.
Celebrities are rallying around American TV host Savannah Guthrie following news of her mother's disappearance.
Her 84-year-old mother has been missing for nearly a week, and the family are pleading with her kidnapper to "bring her home".
Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on Saturday evening, January 31. Police believe she was taken against her will, and several reports suggest a ransom note has been recovered.
Savannah, her sister Annie Guthrie and their brother Camron Guthrie released an emotional video on Instagram in which they addressed the kidnapper.
The siblings are concerned about their mother's poor health and how the elderly woman might be coping without her medication.
"She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."
The family is also aware of media reports about an alleged ransom letter. The note was reportedly sent to TMZ.
According to the publication, the person who sent the letter "demands a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin".
🚨 TMZ received an unverified ransom note today demanding a substantial amount for the return of "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy. We have since contacted law enforcement.— TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026
STORY DEVELOPING. pic.twitter.com/VUqZx3K5Fj
Savannah says the family is ready to talk. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," the 'Today' co-host said.
"We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."
The news anchor also shares a direct message for her kind and funny mother.
"Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you."
President Donald Trump has reached out to the family to offer assistance.
"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," he wrote on Truth Social.
Social media users, including Khloe Kardashian, have offered words of support.
"I am praying, praying, praying! I am so, so sorry for [what] you are all going through! This is unimaginable. Bring her home!!! I have faith," she commented on the video.
Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, joined stars such as singer Gwen Stefani in leaving prayer emojis in the comments section of another post asking for prayers.
Actress Jennifer Garner wrote, "May God hold Nancy and her family in the palm of His hands."
Maria Shriver added, "Beautiful, bring her home home to her children home to her family, cmon let’s bring her home."
Image credit: Instagram/@savanahguthrie
