Celebrities show off their cooking skills on Thanksgiving
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
From Jennifer Lopez's Turkey to Mariah Carey's "anointed greens", these celebrities' Thanksgiving dishes are pretty impressive.
South Africans don't celebrate Thanksgiving, but with the holidays coming up soon, watching celebrities cook up a storm in the kitchen could inspire some delicious dishes.
A-list stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Kylie Jenner and even Miss-I-Can't-Cut-A-Cucumber Kendall Jenner showed off their culinary skills.
Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to show Kendall peeling vegetables. "She's doing amazing," the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed about her supermodel sister.
Unlike her big sister, Kylie is comfortable in the kitchen. She made a green bean casserole while family friend, Hailey Bieber, made cinnamon rolls.
Kylie Jenner praised Kendall Jenner for making Thanksgiving dinner in heartwarming video on social media , telling the model that she is 'doing a good job' with the cooking.#KylieJenner #KendallJenner #SiblingGoals #FamilyLove #thecelebpost pic.twitter.com/EOPPc6ivC1— The Celeb Post (@thecelebpost) November 28, 2025
It looks like Hailey, Kylie, Kendall and maybe more friends are spending thanksgiving together!! pic.twitter.com/GsnVtKykrU— Mar (@jaileyisthebest) November 27, 2025
Before kicking off their Thanksgiving 2025 celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rolled up their sleeves to help make and pack sandwiches for the needy in Los Angeles.
Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, joined them in the kitchen.
The Sussex family volunteering to prepare meals for families this Thanksgiving. ❤️🥺— RCrussi (@chanchiezen) November 26, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles. 💕#HarryandMeghan #ArchewellFoundation pic.twitter.com/Y9VLfJXRx8
The duchess also shared a video of how she prepares a turkey for her family.
She shares her full recipe on her upcoming Netflix Christmas special, 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration'.
In this quick video, the Duchess of Sussex shares how she preps her Thanksgiving turkey. 🦃🥧🍂❤️#DuchessofSussex#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/FX8x6yJ7RG— What Meghan Wore (@WhatMeghanWore) November 26, 2025
Model Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai helped her prepare a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving.
Khai, whose father is One Direction star Zayn Malik, is just five-years-old, but she looked confident in the kitchen.
Meanwhile, Demi Lovato's plate included Thanksgiving favourites, including roast turkey, corn pudding, gravy, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
Demi Lovato shows off their Thanksgiving plate. pic.twitter.com/oihYRVGLXt— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2025
Here's a look at what other stars got up to on Thanksgiving.
Jennifer Lopez
Ciara
Mariah Carey
Martha Stewart
Kamala Harris
Perez Hilton
Image credit: Instagram/jlo
