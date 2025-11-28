 Celebrities show off their cooking skills on Thanksgiving
Celebrities show off their cooking skills on Thanksgiving

Updated | By Entertainment Reporter

From Jennifer Lopez's Turkey to Mariah Carey's "anointed greens", these celebrities' Thanksgiving dishes are pretty impressive. 

Jennifer Lopez crouched in front of am open oven
Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram (@interviewmag)

South Africans don't celebrate Thanksgiving, but with the holidays coming up soon, watching celebrities cook up a storm in the kitchen could inspire some delicious dishes. 

A-list stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Kylie Jenner and even Miss-I-Can't-Cut-A-Cucumber Kendall Jenner showed off their culinary skills.

Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to show Kendall peeling vegetables. "She's doing amazing," the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed about her supermodel sister.

Unlike her big sister, Kylie is comfortable in the kitchen. She made a green bean casserole while family friend, Hailey Bieber, made cinnamon rolls.

Before kicking off their Thanksgiving 2025 celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rolled up their sleeves to help make and pack sandwiches for the needy in Los Angeles. 

Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, joined them in the kitchen. 

The duchess also shared a video of how she prepares a turkey for her family.

She shares her full recipe on her upcoming Netflix Christmas special, 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration'. 

READ: Meghan Markle gears up for "magical" Netflix Christmas special

Model Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai helped her prepare a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. 

Khai, whose father is One Direction star Zayn Malik, is just five-years-old, but she looked confident in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato's plate included Thanksgiving favourites, including roast turkey, corn pudding, gravy, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Here's a look at what other stars got up to on Thanksgiving.

Jennifer Lopez

Ciara

Mariah Carey

Martha Stewart

Kamala Harris

Perez Hilton

Image credit: Instagram/jlo

