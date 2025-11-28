Celebrities show off their cooking skills on Thanksgiving

South Africans don't celebrate Thanksgiving, but with the holidays coming up soon, watching celebrities cook up a storm in the kitchen could inspire some delicious dishes.

A-list stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Kylie Jenner and even Miss-I-Can't-Cut-A-Cucumber Kendall Jenner showed off their culinary skills.

Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to show Kendall peeling vegetables. "She's doing amazing," the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed about her supermodel sister.

Unlike her big sister, Kylie is comfortable in the kitchen. She made a green bean casserole while family friend, Hailey Bieber, made cinnamon rolls.