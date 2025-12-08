Cassper Nyovest's wife Pulane pregnant with baby girl

The images show the couple wearing matching denim outfits while posing for a picnic-themed photoshoot in the backyard of their mansion.

Pictures from their maternity shoot were blown up on the screen for concertgoers to see.

Nyovest, whose real name is Refiloe Maele Phoolo, first shared the news during his 'Fill Up Toyota Stadium' concert in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that his wife, Pulane Phoolo, is pregnant with their first child.

CASSPER NYOVEST shocked Fill Up Toyota Stadium by revealing his wife Pulane is pregnant. An iconic moment. #FillUpToyotaStadium pic.twitter.com/gjWDCtg8Xu

Cassper later took to his Instagram page to share the news with his six million-plus followers.

"Too much to celebrate. God blessed my wife and I with a beautiful baby girl. I am filling up everything," he wrote.

Scores of stars, including Bonang Matheba, Basetsana Kumalo, Gail Mabalane and DJ Black Coffee, congratulated the couple on the new addition to their family.

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations abuti," Lamiez Holworthy commented. Cassper and Pulane tied the knot in April 2024 after keeping their romance relatively quiet.

The 'Kusho Bani' rapper was previously in a relationship with Thobeka Majozi. They share a son named Khotso.

Cassper has opened up about married life on several occasions in the past. Shortly after their wedding, he explained why he had finally decided to get married.

A few months before the wedding, he was baptised.

"I'm stepping up to what a man's supposed to do - responsibilities. I was saved, and I was basically celibate for like five months. I hadn't had sex since I got saved," he said on L-Tido's podcast.

Cassper's new spiritual journey made him view marriage in a different light.

“I just wanted to be an honest man. I was tired of playing games... For the first time in my life I actually wanted to be married. It was not even about sex, I wanted to be an honest man and commit to this thing that I say I am. I am proudly married and I'm having the time of my life."