Cardi B is tired of people "dragging" Tyla
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"I'm starting to feel that people just don't like celebrities."
"I'm starting to feel that people just don't like celebrities."
Cardi B is defending Tyla against trolls who constantly bash her online.
The American rapper defended her during a chat with fans on X Spaces. Ever since her meteoric rise to fame with her 2023 hit, 'Water', Tyla has faced backlash from social media users.
She has been called an "industry plant" while some have labelled her an "Upitty African".
Tyla's heritage has also come under scrutiny, with some Americans demanding to know why she calls herself Coloured, which is a derogatory word in America, and not Black.
Others have accused the Amapiano-pop star of denying her blackness and questioning why she would want to be part of African American culture.
Cardi B spoke about Tyla while addressing the only hate she received when she was pregnant with her three children. The 'Bodak Yellow' star was constantly body-shamed.
"Look at Tyla. People been dragging the sh** out of Tyla and it’s, like, the girl don’t even f***ing address or talk about nothing," the rapper said on X Spaces.
"I’m starting to feel that people just don’t like celebrities. It’s like the only way that people like celebrities is if you don’t f***ing say nothing at all. They beat your energy and they beat your confidence, they beat you to the f***ing ground.”
Cardi is so real for this! She will always be a girl’s girl! pic.twitter.com/n4SGfz4ill— steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) August 14, 2025
Tyla rarely claps back at the hate. Although she repeatedly tried to address comments about her race in the past, she decided to stop answering questions about it.
One of the last times she talked about her heritage was in a social media post shared in June last year.
"I'm mixed with black/Zulu, Irish, Mauritian/Indian and coloured. In Southa I would be classified as a Coloured woman and other places I would be classified as a black woman. Race is classified differently in different parts of the world," she wrote.
The 23-year-old stressed that she has never denied her blackness.
"I don't expect to be identified as Coloured outside of Southa by anyone not comfortable doing so because I understand the weight of that word outside of SA, but to close this conversation, I'm both Coloured in South Africa and a black woman."
While the haters put their Twitter fingers to work, Tyla is busy making her dreams come true.
Rumours are swirling that the 'Push 2 Start' singer could possibly feature on Cardi B's upcoming 'Am I the Problem' album.
The album is due for release on September 19th. Cardi B and Tyla have been spotted at parties together in the past, leading some to believe they are cooking up something in the studio.
Cardi has not revealed the 'Am I the Problem' tracklist or any details about who will feature.
Fans will just have to wait and see. Tyla is, however, confirmed as a feature on Teyana Taylor's upcoming album, 'Escape Room'.
Taylor shared the album's tracklist on Instagram this week. Tyla and Jill Scott feature on 'Pum Pum Jump'.
Haters gonna hate, but Tyla's gonna shine!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Main image credit: Instagram/tyla
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago