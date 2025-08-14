Cardi B is tired of people "dragging" Tyla

Cardi B is defending Tyla against trolls who constantly bash her online.

The American rapper defended her during a chat with fans on X Spaces. Ever since her meteoric rise to fame with her 2023 hit, 'Water', Tyla has faced backlash from social media users.

She has been called an "industry plant" while some have labelled her an "Upitty African".

Tyla's heritage has also come under scrutiny, with some Americans demanding to know why she calls herself Coloured, which is a derogatory word in America, and not Black.

Others have accused the Amapiano-pop star of denying her blackness and questioning why she would want to be part of African American culture.

Cardi B spoke about Tyla while addressing the only hate she received when she was pregnant with her three children. The 'Bodak Yellow' star was constantly body-shamed.

"Look at Tyla. People been dragging the sh** out of Tyla and it’s, like, the girl don’t even f***ing address or talk about nothing," the rapper said on X Spaces.

"I’m starting to feel that people just don’t like celebrities. It’s like the only way that people like celebrities is if you don’t f***ing say nothing at all. They beat your energy and they beat your confidence, they beat you to the f***ing ground.”