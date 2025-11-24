Cardi B transforms son's umbilical cord into gold jewellery piece

Cardi B is officially a mom of four after welcoming her first child with American football star Stefon Diggs.

The 'Up' hitmaker celebrated the birth of her son by transforming his umbilical cord into a unique piece of jewellery.

The cord was shaped into a heart before being placed in a dehydrator and coated with gold chrome.

Mommy Made Encapsulation, owned by Juliane Corona, shared a video of the keepsake being created.

"The umbilical cord is the very first connection between a mother and her baby — the lifeline that nourished, protected, and carried them through every moment of pregnancy," the post read.

"Creating this keepsake is always such an honor, but doing it for Cardi and her sweet baby again means the world to us."

According to the company's website, its placenta encapsulation service costs $500 (R8600) plus tax. Moms can add the umbilical cord keepsake as an add-on, which will set them back a further $50 (R860) plus tax.

Corona worked with several other celebrity moms, including Megan Fox, Vanessa Hudgens, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Jenna Dewan and Ashlee Simpson-Ross.