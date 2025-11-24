Cardi B transforms son's umbilical cord into gold jewellery piece
The rapper's umbilical cord was made into a cute heart-shaped keepsake.
Cardi B is officially a mom of four after welcoming her first child with American football star Stefon Diggs.
The 'Up' hitmaker celebrated the birth of her son by transforming his umbilical cord into a unique piece of jewellery.
The cord was shaped into a heart before being placed in a dehydrator and coated with gold chrome.
Mommy Made Encapsulation, owned by Juliane Corona, shared a video of the keepsake being created.
"The umbilical cord is the very first connection between a mother and her baby — the lifeline that nourished, protected, and carried them through every moment of pregnancy," the post read.
"Creating this keepsake is always such an honor, but doing it for Cardi and her sweet baby again means the world to us."
According to the company's website, its placenta encapsulation service costs $500 (R8600) plus tax. Moms can add the umbilical cord keepsake as an add-on, which will set them back a further $50 (R860) plus tax.
Corona worked with several other celebrity moms, including Megan Fox, Vanessa Hudgens, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Jenna Dewan and Ashlee Simpson-Ross.
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs baby
Cardi B and Diggs have not revealed the name of the new addition to the family, who was born on November 4.
"I'm not sharing the name yet," she told High Snobiety at an event, before adding, "It's cute."
The rapper's three children with ex-husband Offset have unique names. Their eldest daughter's name is Kulture, followed by their son, Wave, and daughter, Blossom.
Diggs also has an older daughter, born in 2016, named Nova from a previous relationship. Model Aileen Lopera welcomed his second child, Charliee Harper, who was born in April 2025.
She took Diggs to court to confirm paternity after he claimed to be unsure if he was the baby's father. Her lawyers confirmed in November that his DNA was a match.
Offset has also been at the centre of the couple's drama. He caused a stir online when he shared an interesting post on his Instagram Stories after Cardi's announcement about her son's arrival.
"My kid lol," he wrote, according to Page Six. He seemed to be joking about claims online that in some states in America, he would legally be considered the baby's father, as he is technically still married to Cardi B.
Cardi B did not find the post amusing, accusing Offset of attention seeking.
"Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not... It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger... It’s all fun and games until it’s too late,” she wrote on X.
A rep for Offset denied that he was mocking his ex behind the scenes.
"Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best," the rep told Page Six.
Offset's Instagram mysteriously disappeared shortly after.
Image credit: Instagram/@iamcardib
