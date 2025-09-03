Cardi B scores legal victory in assault court case

A Los Angeles jury has given American rapper Cardi B a big win in a civil lawsuit stemming from assault allegations.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is not liable for assault and battery.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper walked out of court victorious on Tuesday, just a few days after giving testimony. The jury took just one hour to clear her of wrongdoing.

Security guard Emani Ellis sued the rapper for $24 million over an alleged assault that took place in 2018.

A pregnant Cardi B was visiting her doctor's office in Beverly Hills at the time.

Ellis claimed the Grammy Award winner spat on her and cut her face with her long acrylic fingernails, which were decorated with rhinestones.

During her testimony, the 'Up' rapper told the jury that she noticed Ellis recording her with a phone as she exited an elevator. She confronted Ellis, who works in the building.

The two women argued. Cardi B insists the altercation was only verbal and that she did not hit Ellis.

The rapper disputed the former security guard's claims about a fingernail attack, noting that the woman did not have any cuts or scrapes on her face.

Cardi B revealed outside the courtroom that she missed her children's first day of school to attend Tuesday's proceedings.

The 32-year-old has three children with her ex-husband Offset: Kulture, Wave and Blossom.

"I am not playing around. I swear to God, I did not touch that woman. I didn't lay my hands on that girl," she told ABC News and other reporters.

Cardi B also issued a stern warning.

"This time around, I'm going to be nice, the next person who tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me. I am going to countersue, and I am going to make you pay. This is not okay."

She stressed that she will not settle and give anyone some of her hard-earned money.

"So, don't you ever think you are going to sue me, and I'm just gonna settle and just give you my money. It's not gonna happen."