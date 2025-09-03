Cardi B scores legal victory in assault court case
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Cardi B celebrated her court victory with a song and dance.
Cardi B celebrated her court victory with a song and dance.
A Los Angeles jury has given American rapper Cardi B a big win in a civil lawsuit stemming from assault allegations.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is not liable for assault and battery.
The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper walked out of court victorious on Tuesday, just a few days after giving testimony. The jury took just one hour to clear her of wrongdoing.
Security guard Emani Ellis sued the rapper for $24 million over an alleged assault that took place in 2018.
A pregnant Cardi B was visiting her doctor's office in Beverly Hills at the time.
Ellis claimed the Grammy Award winner spat on her and cut her face with her long acrylic fingernails, which were decorated with rhinestones.
During her testimony, the 'Up' rapper told the jury that she noticed Ellis recording her with a phone as she exited an elevator. She confronted Ellis, who works in the building.
The two women argued. Cardi B insists the altercation was only verbal and that she did not hit Ellis.
The rapper disputed the former security guard's claims about a fingernail attack, noting that the woman did not have any cuts or scrapes on her face.
Cardi B revealed outside the courtroom that she missed her children's first day of school to attend Tuesday's proceedings.
The 32-year-old has three children with her ex-husband Offset: Kulture, Wave and Blossom.
"I am not playing around. I swear to God, I did not touch that woman. I didn't lay my hands on that girl," she told ABC News and other reporters.
Cardi B also issued a stern warning.
"This time around, I'm going to be nice, the next person who tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me. I am going to countersue, and I am going to make you pay. This is not okay."
She stressed that she will not settle and give anyone some of her hard-earned money.
"So, don't you ever think you are going to sue me, and I'm just gonna settle and just give you my money. It's not gonna happen."
"I did not touch that woman."— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 2, 2025
Cardi B spoke to reporters outside of court after being found not liable in civil suit. pic.twitter.com/kkliqL8Xip
The court case garnered much attention, from Cardi B's wigs to her outfits, becoming trending news on social media.
Rumours were also swirling that some of the rapper's outfits confirmed pregnancy rumours.
Reporters asked her if she was expecting baby #4. Cardi B flipped them off and threw a pen at one man.
"Stop disrespecting me," she said.
😱 Cardi B Angrily Throws Pen After Asked About Offset-Stefon Diggs Triangle— TMZ (@TMZ) September 2, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/MSw0IFP0ib pic.twitter.com/C9tUdzUb78
Cardi B's legal troubles aren't over yet.
Another woman is suing the rapper for throwing a microphone at her during a 2023 show in Las Vegas.
A viral video shows her hurling the mic into the crowd after someone threw a drink at her.
The mic appeared to hit a woman standing next to the drink thrower.
Attorneys for the woman suing Cardi B, known only as Jane Doe, noted that before the incident, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker encouraged the audience to throw water at her.
Even when a concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, she showcased her real talent by continuing to sing without missing a beat😊— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) July 31, 2023
pic.twitter.com/PUQzoX4sOo
Uhm, this might not be the last time we see Cardi B in court.
For now, Cardi B is excited to score another win in court.
She celebrated the moment by sharing a video of herself dancing to her upcoming song, 'Botega Baddie'.
The single will feature on her new album, 'Am I the Drama', which is out on September 19.
Cardi B dancing to her upcoming song “Botega Baddie” via Tik Tok. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ba8A8D0j6W— Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) September 3, 2025
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@iamcardib
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago