Cardi B reveals plans for 2026 album: 'It's gonna be different'

Cardi B's fans won't have to wait long for her to drop her next album. The rapper plans to release her third studio album in less than a year

She made the revelation during a discussion on a X Spaces livestream. The 'Bodak Yellow' star's fans asked her if she will release a deluxe edition of 'Am I The Drama?'.

Cardi B released the project in September, seven years after her debut album, 'Invasion of Privacy'.

"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli X or something, and unfortunately, I am not doing none of that," she said.

"What I gave y'all is what y'all getting." However, fans can expect something new in the not-too-distant future.

"I want to put out a project, another album, in less than a year. So I’m really planning on that. I want a new era. I kinda know what I want it to look like. You know, it’s gonna be different from 'Am I the Drama?'” she said.

'Am I The Drama' was a big success for the rapper. The album, which features Tyla, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson and Lizzo, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200.

It sold over 200,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The first three singles, 'Outside', 'Imaginary Playerz' and 'Safe' featuring Kehlani, were well received by fans.

Cardi B is preparing for her February 2026 tour, 'Little Miss Drama,' which is expected to go ahead as planned despite her being pregnant with her fourth child. NFL star Stefon Diggs is the baby's father.

"I'm very ready. I'm getting my body ready. I stretch it out. As soon as I give birth, the tour rehearsal starts," she told Gayle King during an interview on 'CBS Mornings'.

Cardi B has three children with estranged husband, rapper Offset. She filed for divorce in 2024, but proceedings have not been finalised.

"The only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes," she said on a separate livestream last month, per People.

"Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love s***. I’m not gonna stop living my life."

Hopefully, Cardi B will have less drama in her life when her next album is released.