Cardi B makes shocking hair confession

The rapper joked she probably has "roach eggs" in her hair after not doing this one thing for three months. 

Cardi B shows off her real hair while taking a mirror selfie
Cardi B/ Instagram (@iamcardib, @j_blizzyy)

Cardi B's latest hair confession has left her fans in shock. The rapper admitted that she hasn't washed her hair in three months. 

She made the eyebrow-raising confession during a stream on Instagram Live. 

"I haven’t washed my s**t in two months, I’m not even gonna front... Matter of fact, I’m lying. Probably three months. I don’t f**king know," she said while wearing a wig cap.

"I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this b***h right here," she joked. 

Cardi B was getting ready to wash and oil her hair before braiding it. The 'Wap' hitmaker often wears wigs and gets her tresses braided to protect her natural hair. 

Hair experts recommend washing your hair at least once a week, regardless of whether you have a wig or braids. Failure to do so could lead to scalp infections and even hair loss. 

"Sometimes people think I’m wearing a wig so it’s easy and they forget about their own hair, but it’s key that you still cleanse and hydrate your hair weekly using a gentle cleansing shampoo," celebrity hair stylist Subrina Kidd said, per Black Skin Directory.

Many social media users expressed disgust at Cardi B's admission, with some calling it "gross". 

"Imagine the smell," an X user said. Another user commented: "I wash my hair a couple of times a week. Don’t u get itchy in the hair if u don’t do that?"

Some people came to Cardi B's defence, suggesting that she was clearly joking because nobody would leave their hair unwashed for months. 

However, one X user said he knows people who have not washed their hair for months.

Cardi B rarely wears her real hair out, and wore multiple wigs during her recent assault trial. She wore a different wig for each day of her appearance, resulting in one of the lawyers remarking about her changing looks. 

Cardi B's real hair

It's not the first time Cardi B's hair has been in the spotlight. She has been sharing her hair journey for years, including tips on how she regained her length after damage. 

The 33-year-old's secrets to healthy, long hair include washing with onion water and a DIY avocado mask.

One social media user suggested that not washing her hair for months is one of the ways she grew her hair.

"For those who don’t know.. DIRTY HAIR is what grows your hair lol soo going 2-3 months without washing your hair is best if u tryna grow your hair, of course that's with maintenance tho."

The X user might be on to something. In 2023, Cardi B revealed how she fixed her thinning "edges," also known as baby hair. 

"My hair was just brittle as f***. This time around, I started putting a lot of oil on my scalp and I ain't washed my hair for like a month and a half. I wash my hair like every other month and a half.... maybe two," she said.

Image credit: Instagram/@iamcardib

