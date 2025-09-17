Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with baby #4: 'I'm excited'

Cardi B has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news during an interview with Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings'.

King began the interview by clearing up one of the biggest rumours about the rapper.

Social media users have speculated since August that she is pregnant. Her recent court appearance further fuelled rumours, with many saying she even had the "pregnancy waddle".

"You could tell by the way she was walking. She has a very obvious pregnant lady walk," one X user said.

Cardi B refused to confirm or deny the rumours, and even threw a pen at a reporter who asked her if she has a bun in the oven.

"Well, yes. I am. I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs," Cardi B told King. "I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I am in a good place. I feel very strong."

While many congratulated the rapper on her baby news, some fans questioned if she will be able to go on tour.

"We are not getting a tour," one said.

Just this week, Cardi B announced that she will embark on a new tour in February 2026 called 'Little Miss Drama'.

She says the baby is due before the tour.

"I'm very ready. I'm getting my body ready. I stretch it out. As soon as I give birth, the tour rehearsal starts."