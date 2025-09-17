Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with baby #4: 'I'm excited'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The rapper is expecting her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.
The rapper is expecting her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.
Cardi B has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.
The 32-year-old confirmed the news during an interview with Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings'.
King began the interview by clearing up one of the biggest rumours about the rapper.
Social media users have speculated since August that she is pregnant. Her recent court appearance further fuelled rumours, with many saying she even had the "pregnancy waddle".
"You could tell by the way she was walking. She has a very obvious pregnant lady walk," one X user said.
Cardi B refused to confirm or deny the rumours, and even threw a pen at a reporter who asked her if she has a bun in the oven.
"Well, yes. I am. I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs," Cardi B told King. "I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I am in a good place. I feel very strong."
While many congratulated the rapper on her baby news, some fans questioned if she will be able to go on tour.
"We are not getting a tour," one said.
Just this week, Cardi B announced that she will embark on a new tour in February 2026 called 'Little Miss Drama'.
She says the baby is due before the tour.
"I'm very ready. I'm getting my body ready. I stretch it out. As soon as I give birth, the tour rehearsal starts."
Cardi B has three children with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.
She filed for divorce in August 2024 and announced several hours later that she was expecting her third child.
Their daughter Blossom was born one month later in September.
Speaking to King, Cardi B says that Diggs makes her feel safe.
"He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong. Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was crying and crying and crying, just because I was getting really nervous with the whole album rollout.
"People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes, people love you, people hate you. People were just saying very mean things about me... And he was just like, 'Girl, you better get it together.'"
Cardi B's new album, 'Am I The Drama,' will be released on Friday, September 19.
Tyla, Selena Gomez and Janet Jackson are some of the guest artists.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Toll plazas go contactless: What you need to know
South Africa's toll plazas are going contactless. Here’s what's changing...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
NSFAS has warned applicants of false claims circulating online
NSFAS has warned prospective applicants to be wary of false claims and f...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago