Cardi B claps back at Elon Musk after 'puppet' remarks

Cardi B and Elon Musk exchanged a war of words on X after the rapper appeared at a recent rally in support of Kamala Harris.

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has made himself a new enemy in the form of American rapper Cardi B. The drama started when the SpaceX founder, who is a staunch Donald Trump supporter, made fun of Cardi B after her fiery speech at a Kamala Harris rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 32-year-old experienced some technical difficulties during her speech after her teleprompter stopped working. "Sorry guys, I'm a little nervous," she said while trying to fill the time. Someone eventually handed her a phone so she could read her speech. Elon shared a clip from the moment on his X account and called Cardi B a "puppet". "Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy," he wrote.

Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.



The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy. https://t.co/gwbZBKIAk8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

Cardi B wasted no time clapping back. "I’m not a puppet, Elon," she told the Tesla boss. "I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm."

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Many of the rapper's fans came to her defence. "Elon Musk grew up in apartheid South Africa, worked in this country illegally, but thinks he has a right to attack Cardi B for exercising her First Amendment rights. What lies did he tell on his naturalization application?" one X user commented. The Washington Post claimed in a recent report that Elon, who is known to criticise illegal immigrants heavily, worked illegally in America briefly in the 1990s. The publication claimed that Elon arrived in California in 1995 on a student visa to attend Stanford University. However, he reportedly did not enrol in his graduate studies programme and instead focused on establishing his startup, Zip2. While some student visas allow certain work rights, you cannot work in the US on a student visa if you are not enrolled in any courses. Elon denied he worked illegally, saying in a post on X that he "was on a J-1 visa that transitioned to an H1-B". Cardi B is not the only celebrity taking a swipe at Elon. Trevor Noah also shared his views on Elon's immigration journey making headlines. "Don’t listen to the haters Elon, I get it. The government thought you were a student but you identified as a worker 🙌🏽#transitioning," he joked.

Don’t listen to the haters Elon, I get it. The government thought you were a student but you identified as a worker 🙌🏽#transitioning https://t.co/YnCoSAhpeZ — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 28, 2024