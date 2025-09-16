 Cardi B's new album features Tyla, Selena Gomez
Cardi B's new album features Tyla, Selena Gomez

Updated | By Music Reporter

Tyla, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson, Lizzo, and more are set to appear on Cardi B's new album.

Cardi B Am I The Drama album cover art
Cardi B/Instagram (@iamcardib), Magnet cover edition of 'Am I The Drama/'

Cardi B's new album, 'Am I The Drama,' will be released this week, and the rapper just shared the list of A-list guest features. 

The album's tracklist features several Grammy award-winning artists, including South Africa's golden girl, Tyla

Cardi B unveiled all the musicians featured on the album just a few days before the album debuts on Friday, September 19.

"Who else is the drama?" the 'Up' hitmaker wrote on social media. The featured artists are: 

Rumours about a possible collaboration between Cardi B and Tyla have been swirling for months. 

They were previously spotted hanging out together, and just last month, the rapper slammed internet trolls for constantly "dragging" the 'Push 2 Start' hitmaker

Cardi B has released two singles from her upcoming album, 'Outside' and 'Imaginary Playerz'.

The 32-year-old has hyped fans for the album in exciting ways. She has shared several variants of the album cover, including one that features pictures taken during her recent court appearance. 

Cardi B testified in an assault case filed against her by a former security guard. The woman claimed that Cardi B cut her face with her long acrylic fingernails.

The rapper denied the claim and scored a legal victory in the case

Featuring on one of the albums of one of the biggest female rappers in the world is not the only thing Tyla is celebrating this week. 

She has surpassed three billion total streams on Spotify. 

The 23-year-old joined Spotify's Billions Club for the first time in February when her 2023 hit 'Water' hit the one billion mark.

Her naysayers called her a one-hit wonder, but Tyla keeps proving them wrong. 

We can't wait to hear her collaboration with Cardi B.

Image credit: Instagram/@iamcardib

