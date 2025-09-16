Cardi B's new album features Tyla, Selena Gomez

Cardi B's new album, 'Am I The Drama,' will be released this week, and the rapper just shared the list of A-list guest features.

The album's tracklist features several Grammy award-winning artists, including South Africa's golden girl, Tyla.

Cardi B unveiled all the musicians featured on the album just a few days before the album debuts on Friday, September 19.

"Who else is the drama?" the 'Up' hitmaker wrote on social media. The featured artists are:

Tyla

Janet Jackson

Selena Gomez

Kehlani

Megan Thee Stallion

Cash Cobain

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Rumours about a possible collaboration between Cardi B and Tyla have been swirling for months.

They were previously spotted hanging out together, and just last month, the rapper slammed internet trolls for constantly "dragging" the 'Push 2 Start' hitmaker.