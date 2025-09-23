Camila Cabello performs at fan's wedding after chance meeting
Updated | By Music Reporter
A random meeting at a hotel led to Camila Cabello singing at a fan's wedding the next day.
One minute you're chatting with Camila Cabello at a hotel bar, and the next she is singing a song during the father-daughter dance at your wedding.
It sounds like a dream, but that's precisely what happened to one of the singer's fans after a chance meeting in Iowa, America.
Kelli Murray spotted Cabello at a bar on Friday, September 19, and excitedly told the 'Señorita' singer about her wedding, which was taking place the next day.
She revealed that she chose Cabello's song, 'First Man', for her dance with her father.
The former Fifth Harmony singer released the track in 2020 in honour of her father, Alejandro Cabello.
Guests at the wedding shared videos from the performance. One clip shared by the bride's cousin shows Cabello dressed in an elegant black dress.
"I got to meet Kelli, I got to meet her family, I got to meet her amazing dad, Mike," Cabello told guests about their meeting.
"'First Man' is a really special song to me because it is a song I wrote about my dad... I have not been married yet, but I wonder if that should be my father-daughter dance song."
Cabello added that she is honoured to sing for the newlyweds.
"I'm happy to be a part of specifically this father-daughter moment because I'm such a daddy's girl. I feel like your dad, if you're lucky, is your first love, is your first hero, and he's the man that sets the stage for the next man in your life.
"And I could tell from speaking to you guys yesterday that your dad loves the hell out of you."
@mamamamamamidwest Camilla Cabello showed up to sing my cousin her father daughter dance in Iowa after meeting her at a hotel bar the night before. What an amazing human being. It was a once in a lifetime moment! #wedding #camilacabello #fatherdaughter #dance @kelli_murray @Camila Cabello ♬ original sound - MamamamamamaMidwest
The bride's cousin also shared a clip of Cabello singing 'First Man'.
"This doesn’t happen!!! She was such a kind human and helped make pure magic last night. Congratulations to Kelli and Michael!!! What a moment," she wrote.
Cabello replied to her post with the sweetest message: "I’m honoured I was a part of your family’s special day, you guys are precious."
Social media users praised her for making a random fan's wedding extra special.
"97% of celebrities wouldn't do this. That's awesome," one TikToker commented.
Another added, "She really does seem like a girl's girl."
Other celebrities who have "crashed" their fans' weddings include Maroon 5, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves and Taylor Swift.
Most of the appearances happened by chance, while other stars received an invite and simply showed up.
Maroon 5 made a surprise appearance at several weddings, which were then featured in their music video, 'Sugar'. The brides and grooms knew a band would sing on their big day, but they had no idea which one.
@mamamamamamidwest This doesn’t happen!!! Camila Cabello met my cousin Kelli at a hotel bar and then came to her Iowa wedding the next day to sing her father daughter dance. She was such a kind human and helped make pure magic last night. Congratulations to Kelli and Michael!!! What a moment #camilacabello #wedding #fatherdaughter #firstman @Camila Cabello ♬ original sound - MamamamamamaMidwest
Image credit: Instagram/@camila_cabello
