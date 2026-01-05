BTS announces release date for new album

South Korean boy band BTS has announced the release date of their long-awaited comeback album.

The seven-member group, which consists of Jung Kook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, V, RM and Suga, have not released a new album in nearly four years.

They took a hiatus in 2022 to allow all members to complete their mandatory military service.

Suga was the last member of the megaband to finish military service in June 2025. Shortly after, BTS revealed that they will be dropping their next music project in 2026.

Nearly six months later, fans finally have a release date. Their new album is set to debut on March 20.

The band shared the date in a handwritten note sent to fans on January 1. "I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again," J-Hope wrote in the note, per Variety.

Jung Kook added, "Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!"

All members released solo albums during their hiatus. They were able to do so as they did not enlist at the same time.

Their solo careers have been just as successful as their group projects.

"BTS becomes the first group in Spotify history to have each member have an album surpass 1 billion streams," Chart Data reported this week.

Not only will BTS release a new album in 2026, but they will also embark on a world tour, which may or may not include a stop in South Africa.

Big Concerts caused a frenzy online in September when it teased a possible show. "Mzanzi ARMY, what do you think? Should BTS light up South Africa with a live show?" the post read.

The answer in the comments section was a resounding yes. With BTS planning a world tour, fans hoped it was a sign that the band could make a stop in SA.

"HAIBO make it happen, please!" one person wrote.

Big Concerts has not provided any further information. Only time will tell if South Africans will get to see BTS live in 2026. Watch this space.