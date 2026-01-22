Bruno Mars' new single 'I Just Might' debuts at No. 1

Singer Bruno Mars has scored his tenth No.1 song in America. His latest song, 'I Just Might', has reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

This is the 40-year-old's first song to debut at No.1. According to Billboard, Mars is the fourth solo male artist in history to have 10 songs rule the chart.

Michael Jackson, Drake and Stevie Wonder have 10 or more number ones.

'I Just Might', which was released on January 9, has ended Taylor Swift's reign at #1. Her smash hit, 'The Fate of Ophelia', drops to #2.

'Golden', the Golden Globes-winning song from Netflix's 'Kpop Demon Hunters' movie, is the #3 on the chart, followed by Olivia Dean's 'Man I Need' and Alex Warren's 'Ordinary'.

'I Just Might' is the first single from Mars' upcoming album, 'The Romantic'. The album, which drops on February 27, is his first solo project since 2016's '24K Magic'.

Mars will also embark on a new tour in April, featuring Leon Thomas, Raye, Victoria Monét and Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee.

'I Just Might' is also making its way up the chart on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay). It is currently at #23.

'The Fate of Ophelia' is still in the top 20 months after its October 2025 release. Another song from Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album is also on the ECR Top 40.

'Opalite' is at #7 ahead of Dean's 'Man I Need' at #8.

Despite dropping to #2 on the Hot 100, 'The Fate of Ophelia', remains at the top of the Global 200 chart. It just spent its fifth week at #1.

The song, which is Swift's longest-leading No. 1 single on the Hot 100, has nearly 900 million streams on Spotify.

Watch the music video for Mars' new song, 'I Just Might', here.