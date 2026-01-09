Bruno Mars has completed his next solo album

R&B star Bruno Mars is one step closer to releasing his fourth studio album.

The 'Marry You' singer has revealed that his fourth studio album is complete. "My album is done," he confirmed on X this week.

He later revealed that the album, which is called 'The Romantic', will be released on February 27. The 40-year-old has not dropped an album since 2016's '24K Magic'.

The album was supported by five singles, including 'Versace on the Floor', 'That's What I Like', and 'Finesse' featuring Cardi B.

It won seven awards at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, including 'Album of the Year' and 'Best R&B Album'.

In 2021, Mars and Anderson .Paak released a joint album, 'An Evening with Silk Sonic', under the stage name Silk Sonic.

The album's lead single, 'Leave the Door Open', was a worldwide success, peaking at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It won 'Song of the Year', 'Record of the Year', 'Best R&B Song' and 'Best R&B Performance' at the 2022 Grammys.

Despite not releasing a solo album in nearly a decade, Mars has been busy collaborating with other artists. His collaboration with Lady Gaga, 'Die With A Smile', was the biggest song on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2025.

Mars also featured on another big hit. His song with Blackpink star Rosé, 'APT.', was Spotify's fastest K-pop song to reach 1 billion streams.

It is nominated for 'Song of the Year', 'Record of the Year', and 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 2026 Grammys.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 1.