Bruno Mars debuts new single 'I Just Might'

Bruno Mars has given fans a taste of what they can expect from his fourth studio album, 'The Romantic'.

He released the album's lead single, 'I Just Might', on Friday, January 9.

"It’s party time! The self-proclaimed Aura Lord is back. I Just Might song and video out now," Mars wrote on Instagram.

The song's music video premiered on YouTube simultaneously. The Grammy Award winner plays several different versions of himself in a five-member band.

"Hey, Mr DJ/ Play a song for this pretty little lady/ Cause if she dance as good as she look right now/I just might, I just might make her my baby," he sings while dressed in a green suit.

'I Just Might' is the lead single from Mars' fourth studio album, 'The Romantic'. He announced his new album on X earlier this week.

The 40-year-old also announced that he will be embarking on a tour in April, which will see him travelling to North America, Europe, and the UK.

'The Romantic Tour' will feature appearances by guest artists such as RAYE, Victoria Monét, Leon Thomas, and his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson.Paak.

Mars last released a solo album in 2016. '24K Magic' was a commercial success and won 'Album of the Year' at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Fans are already raving about his new music. "This is not art, this is not music, this is Treasure," one person commented on YouTube.

Another person wrote, "I'm gonna be hearing this song in every retail and grocery store I go to, and I love that for me."

A third added. "It’s time we crowned Bruno Mars the Prince of Pop."

His new album is scheduled to drop on Friday, February 27.