Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn makes shocking claims
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Brooklyn Beckham blasts his famous parents, accusing them of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.
Victoria and David Beckham’s family drama just got crazier. Their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has released a shocking statement about why he no longer speaks to them.
The 28-year-old set the record straight about their feud following months of speculation that he had cut them out of his life.
Things escalated in December last year when the couple’s youngest son, Cruz, claimed Brooklyn had blocked him and his parents on social media.
However, Brooklyn tells a different story. He claims in his statement, which was shared on his Instagram Stories, that they blocked him.
“My brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.”
Brooklyn also fired several shots at his parents, revealing that the family feud goes as far back as his 2022 wedding to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.
“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before the wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”
He reveals that Victoria’s self-named clothing band was all set to make Nicola’s wedding dress until the unthinkable happened.
“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”
In a previous interview with Variety, Nicola slammed media reports that she refused to wear a Victoria Beckham design.
“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the heiress said shortly after their wedding.
“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”
Brooklyn chimed in: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”
Now, several years later, Brooklyn is singing a different tune. Nicola ultimately walked down the aisle in a couture Valentino gown.
That wasn’t the only wedding drama the young couple alleged they faced. According to Brooklyn, his mother hijacked his first dance with a little help from a family friend, singer Marc Anthony.
“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.”
The former photographer says the Spice Girls star “danced very inappropriately” on him.
“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
For this reason, Brooklyn and Nicola decided to renew their wedding vows in August 2025.
“We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”
Brooklyn did not invite Victoria and David to the vow renewal. His siblings, including 14-year-old Harper, were not in attendance either.
While fans of the family hope they will one day put the feud behind them, Brooklyn has made it clear he is not interested in a reunion.
“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”
Brooklyn Beckham speaks out against his parents David & Victoria and alleges that they tried to ruin his wedding:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2026
“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled […] Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into… pic.twitter.com/dDuY8LjmMz
