Brooklyn Beckham addresses family estrangement rumours

Victoria and David Beckham's son, Brooklyn, is speaking out following months of speculation about an alleged family feud.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Wednesday at the 2025 Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match in New York City, Brooklyn seemed unfazed by what people have to say about his personal life.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," he said. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy," he told the publication.

Brooklyn hasn't been spotted with his family for months and was a no-show at several events, including his father's 50th birthday party in May.

The 26-year-old's parents and siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were also noticeably absent from his second wedding last month.

Brooklyn and Nicola held a small vow renewal at the bride's family estate in Westchester County, NYC.

Nicola's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, officiated the ceremony. The couple initially tied the knot in 2022.

Social media users have flooded the couple's Instagram pages with accusations and messages of disappointment regarding the family drama.

"If she was your girl, she’d care about your relationship with YOUR family," one person commented on a picture of them.

Another person said: "You may have many women in your life — one today, another tomorrow. But you have only one father and one mother, and they are forever. Never turn against your family."

Brooklyn, who has over 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife, doesn't respond to the comments and is clearly living his best life.

"Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun."