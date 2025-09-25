Brooklyn Beckham addresses family estrangement rumours
Brooklyn Beckham says "everyone is always going to say rubbish" about his personal life, but he is focused on his wife and career.
Victoria and David Beckham's son, Brooklyn, is speaking out following months of speculation about an alleged family feud.
Speaking to the Daily Mail on Wednesday at the 2025 Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match in New York City, Brooklyn seemed unfazed by what people have to say about his personal life.
"There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," he said. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy," he told the publication.
Brooklyn hasn't been spotted with his family for months and was a no-show at several events, including his father's 50th birthday party in May.
The 26-year-old's parents and siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were also noticeably absent from his second wedding last month.
Brooklyn and Nicola held a small vow renewal at the bride's family estate in Westchester County, NYC.
Nicola's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, officiated the ceremony. The couple initially tied the knot in 2022.
Social media users have flooded the couple's Instagram pages with accusations and messages of disappointment regarding the family drama.
"If she was your girl, she’d care about your relationship with YOUR family," one person commented on a picture of them.
Another person said: "You may have many women in your life — one today, another tomorrow. But you have only one father and one mother, and they are forever. Never turn against your family."
Brooklyn, who has over 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife, doesn't respond to the comments and is clearly living his best life.
"Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun."
Victoria and David have not commented on the family drama. David celebrated Father's Day in June by sharing pictures of all four children.
"My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad," he wrote. I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what."
The former Manchester United footballer also thanked Victoria for giving birth to their children.
"Mummy, thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine."
Despite the alleged feud, Brooklyn is expected to appear in his mother's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham, which began shooting late last year.
"I think there’s real strength in vulnerability, and that’s really what this documentary is about — from the Spice Girls, to the highs and the inevitable lows that have shaped me along the way. I have never forgotten where I came from," Victoria said in a statement.
The three-part docuseries premieres on October 9.
Image: Instagram/@davidbeckham
