Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline releasing tell-all memoir

Kevin Federline has promised to be transparent about his highs and lows in his "deeply personal" book.
Britney Spears fans have slammed her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, for writing a tell-all memoir.
This week, Federline announced that he will release a book, 'You Thought You Knew', in October.
"This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence," he said in a press release, per reports.
The DJ added, "If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”
Federline started his career as a backup dancer for artists such as Pink, Destiny's Child and Justin Timberlake. He also worked for the 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson.
Before meeting Spears in 2004, the 47-year-old was engaged to 'Moesha' actress Shar Jackson. The couple had two children, Kori Madisen and Kaleb Michael.
Jackson was pregnant with Kaleb when they split. He was born in July 2004, a few months before Federline and Spears walked down the aisle.
Spears welcomed their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, on 14 September 2005 and 12 September 2006.
The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker filed for divorce in November 2006.
He was awarded sole legal and physical custody of the boys in 2008 after Spears suffered a very public breakdown, which ultimately led to her being placed under a conservatorship.
Their custody and co-parenting arrangement seemed amicable at first, with the dancer telling People in 2008, "Britney is an awesome mom. That's one thing I never really have to worry about."
However, their co-parenting arrangement had its ups and downs. Her relationship with her sons was also strained, with both boys skipping her wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022.
Federline will discuss how his "highly publicised marriage" and divorce "changed everything" in his new book.
"The fallout was more than just personal. In the years that followed, Kevin has had to navigate not only the weight of public opinion, but the lasting emotional consequences of that spotlight–especially for his children," the press release stated.
The release describes him as "one of pop culture’s most misunderstood figures."
Literally Britney Spears wearing her wedding dress to go shopping after divorcing from Kevin Federline https://t.co/EBadaNBl2U pic.twitter.com/H6pmDTumWE— •𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙊𝙛𝙈𝙮𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙• (@alwspotterhead) March 24, 2024
Fans of Spears have described Federline's book as nothing but a "cash grab." The singer is no longer paying Federline child support as both children are now over 18.
She made her last payment in November 2024. Spears reportedly paid him $20,000 (R350 000) per month before the amount was increased to $40,000 (R700 000) in 2018.
Federline has two younger children with his current wife, Victoria Prince.
"It’s been 20 years and Kevin Federline is still a broke loser," one X user said.
Another user added: "Kevin Federline lived off Britney’s child support for yrs (sic) without lifting a finger. Now he’s back! trying to write a memoir to cash in on her name. Britney picked him during a rebellious phase. It’s honestly sad. Definition of a professional freeloader. Really makes me mad."
Spears, who released her memoir 'The Woman In Me' in October 2023, has not commented on Federline's book.
She has, however, revealed that she is also doing some writing of her own.
"It is my first time writing two fiction novels! It is the best therapy I could ask for, literally life-changing!" she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.
Her fans will no doubt be queueing up to read whatever she is writing, but the same can't be said for Federline's upcoming memoir.
"He's gonna sell 2 copies in his first week," an X user wrote.
'You Thought You Knew' drops on October 21.
