Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline releasing tell-all memoir

Britney Spears fans have slammed her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, for writing a tell-all memoir.

This week, Federline announced that he will release a book, 'You Thought You Knew', in October.

"This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence," he said in a press release, per reports.

The DJ added, "If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”

Federline started his career as a backup dancer for artists such as Pink, Destiny's Child and Justin Timberlake. He also worked for the 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson.

Before meeting Spears in 2004, the 47-year-old was engaged to 'Moesha' actress Shar Jackson. The couple had two children, Kori Madisen and Kaleb Michael.

Jackson was pregnant with Kaleb when they split. He was born in July 2004, a few months before Federline and Spears walked down the aisle.

Spears welcomed their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, on 14 September 2005 and 12 September 2006.

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker filed for divorce in November 2006.

He was awarded sole legal and physical custody of the boys in 2008 after Spears suffered a very public breakdown, which ultimately led to her being placed under a conservatorship.

Their custody and co-parenting arrangement seemed amicable at first, with the dancer telling People in 2008, "Britney is an awesome mom. That's one thing I never really have to worry about."

However, their co-parenting arrangement had its ups and downs. Her relationship with her sons was also strained, with both boys skipping her wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022.

Federline will discuss how his "highly publicised marriage" and divorce "changed everything" in his new book.

"The fallout was more than just personal. In the years that followed, Kevin has had to navigate not only the weight of public opinion, but the lasting emotional consequences of that spotlight–especially for his children," the press release stated.

The release describes him as "one of pop culture’s most misunderstood figures."