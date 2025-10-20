Brandy explains why she abruptly left concert
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Concertgoers were left shocked when Brandy walked off stage mid-performance and did not return.
Singer Brandy has apologised after suddenly leaving the stage during a recent concert.
The 46-year-old is currently co-headlining 'The Boy Is Mine Tour' with fellow R&B star Monica.
Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts are supporting acts. Brandy was performing her song, 'Baby', in Chicago on Saturday when she appeared to be having some sound issues.
One video shared on social media shows the Grammy Award-winner touching her earpiece while saying, "Sound is weird y'all".
She walks off the stage a short while later. Brandy did not return to complete the concert, leaving Monica to perform alone.
Disappointed fans say they didn't get to hear the singers perform their 1998 classic, 'The Boy Is Mine'.
"I understand why Brandy would be upset with technical difficulties," one X user said.
"However, I don’t think it was really the most professional thing to just walk off and not return… These tickets these days aren’t cheap and the fans have been waiting years for this…"
“Sound Is Weird..”: Brandy Abruptly Leaves The Stage And Doesn’t Return After Taking Issue With The Sound #brandy #monica #theboyismine (video credit sese spring on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/HWXpo29y46— 📍Your Source For Pop Culture News📍 (@AyoVeezy) October 19, 2025
Brandy released a statement explaining the real reason she had to leave the stage.
"I sincerely apologise for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint," she said.
"Everyone involved agreed that prioritising my well-being was of the utmost importance."
Brandy adds that she wanted to do the full show despite not feeling her best.
"I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK with having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical. Unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”
She also praises Monica for holding the fort in her absence.
"I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support.
"I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me."
Brandy returned to the stage on Sunday for their tour stop in Indianapolis without any issues.
