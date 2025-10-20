Brandy explains why she abruptly left concert

Singer Brandy has apologised after suddenly leaving the stage during a recent concert.

The 46-year-old is currently co-headlining 'The Boy Is Mine Tour' with fellow R&B star Monica.

Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts are supporting acts. Brandy was performing her song, 'Baby', in Chicago on Saturday when she appeared to be having some sound issues.

One video shared on social media shows the Grammy Award-winner touching her earpiece while saying, "Sound is weird y'all".

She walks off the stage a short while later. Brandy did not return to complete the concert, leaving Monica to perform alone.

Disappointed fans say they didn't get to hear the singers perform their 1998 classic, 'The Boy Is Mine'.

"I understand why Brandy would be upset with technical difficulties," one X user said.

"However, I don’t think it was really the most professional thing to just walk off and not return… These tickets these days aren’t cheap and the fans have been waiting years for this…"