Billboard's Biggest Halloween Songs list sparks backlash

Billboard has released a list of the 25 Biggest Halloween Songs just in time for the spookiest night of the year.

Spoiler alert: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' does not make the top spot - let alone the top 10.

Billboard compiles and publishes America's most recognised weekly music charts, including the Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Halloween songs list is based purely on each song's performance on the Hot 100, but fans are less than impressed with the rankings.

Jackson's iconic 1983 hit single, 'Thriller,' is featured on his critically acclaimed album of the same name. 'Thriller' is the bestselling album in history.

The track's music video was also highly praised and has over one billion views on YouTube.

Despite the song's success, which includes a diamond certification, it only peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100.

'Thriller' is ranked #22 on Billboard's 25 Biggest Halloween Songs. The publication says it is a favourite with "anyone with a pulse."

So, it is no surprise that social media users had a lot to say about the King of Pop's performance on the list.

"I've never even heard of 1/2 of these songs above 'Thriller' on Billboard's list," an X user complained.

"Billboard must be run by aliens bc how have they missed that every year Halloween is celebrated around the world with 'Thriller'? Billboard, Rolling Stone, etc, continue to disrespect Michael Jackson."

Another user wrote: "There are NOT 21 songs bigger than 'Thriller'!"

"Michael Jackson invented Halloween," a third said