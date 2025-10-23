Billboard's Biggest Halloween Songs list sparks backlash
Updated | By Music Reporter
These are the biggest Halloween songs of all time, and Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' doesn't make the top 10.
These are the biggest Halloween songs of all time, and Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' doesn't make the top 10.
Billboard has released a list of the 25 Biggest Halloween Songs just in time for the spookiest night of the year.
Spoiler alert: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' does not make the top spot - let alone the top 10.
Billboard compiles and publishes America's most recognised weekly music charts, including the Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums chart.
The Halloween songs list is based purely on each song's performance on the Hot 100, but fans are less than impressed with the rankings.
Jackson's iconic 1983 hit single, 'Thriller,' is featured on his critically acclaimed album of the same name. 'Thriller' is the bestselling album in history.
READ: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' album records 600th week on Billboard chart
The track's music video was also highly praised and has over one billion views on YouTube.
Despite the song's success, which includes a diamond certification, it only peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100.
'Thriller' is ranked #22 on Billboard's 25 Biggest Halloween Songs. The publication says it is a favourite with "anyone with a pulse."
So, it is no surprise that social media users had a lot to say about the King of Pop's performance on the list.
"I've never even heard of 1/2 of these songs above 'Thriller' on Billboard's list," an X user complained.
"Billboard must be run by aliens bc how have they missed that every year Halloween is celebrated around the world with 'Thriller'? Billboard, Rolling Stone, etc, continue to disrespect Michael Jackson."
Another user wrote: "There are NOT 21 songs bigger than 'Thriller'!"
"Michael Jackson invented Halloween," a third said
Michael Jackson invented Halloween https://t.co/q8ANXglXgG pic.twitter.com/0nLTMdeak0— JR (@jamster83) October 21, 2025
Here's a look at the top 10 biggest Halloween songs:
1. Bobby 'Boris' Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers: 'Monster Mash'
2. Ray Parker Jr.: 'Ghostbusters'
3. The Edgar Winter Group: 'Frankenstein'
4. Eminem feat. Rihanna: 'The Monster'
5. Bobby Brown: 'On Our Own (From ‘Ghostbusters II’)'
6. Rockwell: 'Somebody’s Watching Me'
7. Cher: 'Dark Lady'
8. Janet Jackson: 'Black Cat'
9. Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels: 'Devil With a Blue Dress On/Good Golly Miss Molly'
10. INXS: 'Devil Inside'
Check out the complete list on Billboard's website.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago