Beyoncé will co-chair Met Gala with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The 'Super Bowl of Fashion' is in good hands. Here's what Beyoncé will be responsible for at next year's Met Gala.
Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams have been named the co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala.
The trio, who have made a name for themselves in music, movies and sport, will join Vogue's global editorial director, Anna Wintour, in chairing fashion's biggest night. Beyoncé's addition was met with excitement online.
The last time the 35-time Grammy Award winner walked the Met Gala red carpet was 10 years ago.
"Beyoncé co-chairing the Met Gala is like hiring Michelangelo to paint your living room… technically accurate but also an understatement," one X user wrote.
Beyoncé, Kidman, and Williams will do more than wear beautiful art pieces disguised as dresses.
They'll be helping Wintour with several aspects, including guest list selection, menu ideas, and interior design.
Fans are hoping that Queen B will also perform or make a big announcement about her next music project.
Beyoncé at the 2026 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/JDJEyHug65— Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) December 10, 2025
Other stars who have chaired the charity event include Zendaya, Blake Lively, Rihanna and 'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker.
Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Ryan Reynolds and Lewis Hamilton.
This will be Williams' first time chairing the Met Gala, while Kidman is back for a third time. Beyoncé previously served as an honorary chair.
Several stars are also part of the Gala Host Committee. They include Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor.
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It's an invitation-only charity event, and guests are required to pay to attend.
Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, are sponsors of this year's gala and exhibition, which is named 'Costume Art'. Saint Laurent and Condé Nast will provide additional support.
The exhibition "will examine the centrality of the dressed body, juxtaposing objects from across the Museum’s vast collection with historical and contemporary garments from The Costume Institute".
"For The Costume Institute’s inaugural exhibition in the Condé M. Nast Galleries, I wanted to focus on the centrality of the dressed body within the Museum, connecting artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form," Curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement.
"Rather than prioritizing fashion’s visuality, which often comes at the expense of the corporeal, Costume Art privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear."
The gala is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, typically on the first Monday of May.
