Beyoncé will co-chair Met Gala with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams have been named the co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala.

The trio, who have made a name for themselves in music, movies and sport, will join Vogue's global editorial director, Anna Wintour, in chairing fashion's biggest night. Beyoncé's addition was met with excitement online.

The last time the 35-time Grammy Award winner walked the Met Gala red carpet was 10 years ago.

"Beyoncé co-chairing the Met Gala is like hiring Michelangelo to paint your living room… technically accurate but also an understatement," one X user wrote.



Beyoncé, Kidman, and Williams will do more than wear beautiful art pieces disguised as dresses.

They'll be helping Wintour with several aspects, including guest list selection, menu ideas, and interior design.

Fans are hoping that Queen B will also perform or make a big announcement about her next music project.